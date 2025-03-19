SATO is the third-best workplace in Finland

SATO Corporation, Press release 19 March 2025 at 11:30 am

SATO has been ranked third on the Finland’s Best Workplaces list, published today by Great Place To Work Finland. This marks the third consecutive year that SATO has secured a place in the top ten. Last year, the company ranked sixth in the large companies’ category. Moving up three places highlights the exceptional strength of SATO’s company culture.

Companies featured on the Finland’s Best Workplaces list are recognised as outstanding workplaces, standing out even among other top organisations. The rankings are based on an audit of company culture and feedback collected directly from employees. This ensures an authentic and reliable picture of a company’s culture and employee satisfaction with their employer.

In the latest Great Place To Work survey, SATO employees gave particularly high ratings for the company’s humane culture, equal treatment, and flexibility in different life and work situations.

“Our employees feel that SATO is a workplace where they can be their true selves and where everyone’s contribution is valued. What is particularly rewarding is that as many as 93% of our staff find their work meaningful and take pride in what we achieve together”, says Laura Nordström, Senior HR Partner at SATO. “For the first time, we also measured our eNPS (employee Net Promoter Score), which reflects how willing employees are to recommend their workplace. Our result was exceptionally high at 61.4. This demonstrates the strong commitment and satisfaction of our employees, as well as their willingness to recommend SATO as an employer to their friends and family,” Nordström continues.

Employee well-being goes hand in hand with customer satisfaction. At SATO, a positive, inclusive, and supportive internal atmosphere is reflected in everyday customer interactions. This has also been recognised by Great Place To Work, which has had a front-row seat in observing the company’s progress.

“It has been truly fascinating to follow SATO’s continuous development in building a strong company culture. The company’s employee survey results highlight an exceptionally high perception of good leadership, which strengthens commitment and fosters a strong sense of community among employees,” summarises Kirsi Ilmasti, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Finland. “The experience of a great workplace is key to a successful business,” Ilmasti adds.

SATO’s long-term commitment to employee well-being is also reflected in other statistics. For example, the number of sick leave days due to mental health reasons decreased by 36% over the past year. The achievement is the result of strong collaboration in the workplace’s daily operations.

“We are very proud of our ranking, but above all, what truly matters is that our employees enjoy working at SATO. Maintaining and developing our company culture is a continuous effort; it’s never truly finished. This recognition inspires us to keep improving with even greater enthusiasm,” says Laura Nordström.

For more information, please contact:

Laura Nordström, Senior HR Partner, tel. +358 20 134 4365, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Media enquiries, please contact:

Terhi Jokinen, Senior Communications Specialist, tel. +358 20 134 4307, firstname.lastname@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en