Coralogix Leverages Aporia Acquisition to Deliver True AI Observability, Detecting Hallucinations, Data Leakage, Toxicity and More

BOSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix , the leading full-stack observability platform, today launched its AI Center, which empowers organizations with real-time visibility into all of their AI applications. By delivering comprehensive, real-time insights into AI performance, quality, security, and governance within a single platform, the AI Center empowers businesses to accelerate AI adoption and manage AI agents with confidence.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), AI applications require rigorous oversight, as inadequate management can lead to unforeseen or inequitable outcomes. Existing AI observability approaches fall short by focusing on performance vs. other attributes that impact effective usage.

Coralogix tackles this issue by observing with customizable evaluators that address the “grey areas,” i.e. when AI appears to perform correctly, but has issues related to its responses. Unlike other vendors, Coralogix reviews the content of the user and the AI to determine whether, for example, there is a chance that an exchange contains toxicity, the AI is hallucinating, or a bad actor is trying to breach the chatbot to steal customer data.

With this addition, Coralogix is now the first cross-stack observability platform, transforming how businesses analyze their software, security, and AI systems. The company’s unique ability to analyze data in real-time as it’s ingested provides businesses with real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and incident management, all while significantly reducing costs and time-to-insight.

“AI is not just another technology layer; it’s a distinct stack with its own complexities and risks,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO of Coralogix. “Our AI Center delivers real-time transparency into every aspect of that stack, ensuring organizations can monitor, troubleshoot, and secure their AI initiatives before minor errors become major crises. This launch represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the most advanced cross-stack observability platform imaginable.”

With over 2,000 enterprise customers globally, Coralogix has long led observability innovation. In December 2024, the company acquired Aporia, a leading provider of AI observability and guardrails. That acquisition fueled the rapid development of advanced AI solutions, culminating in today’s launch.

Coralogix’s AI Center Provides:

AI Evaluation Engine: Allows users to evaluate AI applications for quality, correctness, security and compliance. Moreover, they can tailor specialized evaluators for each AI use case. The evaluators actively assess each interaction, scanning every prompt and response for potential risks or quality issues.

Allows users to evaluate AI applications for quality, correctness, security and compliance. Moreover, they can tailor specialized evaluators for each AI use case. The evaluators actively assess each interaction, scanning every prompt and response for potential risks or quality issues. AI-SPM (Security Posture Management): Provides real-time, dedicated monitoring of the security and performance of AI agents across an organization. Its dashboards highlight risks such as prompt injections, data leaks, and PII leakage, allowing teams to pinpoint and address breaches or security risks.

Provides real-time, dedicated monitoring of the security and performance of AI agents across an organization. Its dashboards highlight risks such as prompt injections, data leaks, and PII leakage, allowing teams to pinpoint and address breaches or security risks. Complete User Journey & Cost Tracking: Provides full visibility into user interactions, from conversation histories and logins to token usage. This granular tracking enables teams to pinpoint suspicious resource consumption, detect cost harvesting attempts, and optimize budgets without compromising performance.

Provides full visibility into user interactions, from conversation histories and logins to token usage. This granular tracking enables teams to pinpoint suspicious resource consumption, detect cost harvesting attempts, and optimize budgets without compromising performance. Performance Metrics: Delivers in-depth insights into AI agent performance. It detects issues like poor response accuracy, latency spikes, and malicious user inputs, enabling teams to resolve underperforming agents before they impact the user experience. By focusing on AI-specific metrics, organizations can ensure a seamless, high-quality AI environment.

“The launch of our AI Center unlocks a significant barrier faced by many AI teams - crossing the chasm from pilot to production,” commented Liran Hason, VP of AI, Coralogix and previously CEO of Aporia. “Having a centralized place to observe and manage all your AI applications for performance, quality and security is the key missing piece to launching AI apps safely.”

“Acquiring Aporia enabled us to rapidly deliver real-time AI observability and establish our new AI Research Center,” said Yoni Farin, CTO and Co-founder of Coralogix. “This expansion goes beyond observability; we’re investing in top-tier talent to build the next generation of AI-driven solutions for our customers worldwide.”

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a modern, cross-stack observability platform that enables businesses to monitor and manage data in real time, providing instant insights without the need for complex storage solutions. The platform supports application performance monitoring (APM), security information and event management (SIEM), real user monitoring (RUM), and infrastructure monitoring, offering complete visibility into AI performance, security, and governance in a single solution. Coralogix offers a simple pricing model based on data volume, along with world-class support that ensures rapid response times and swift resolutions.

Following the acquisition of Aporia in December 2024, Coralogix expanded into AI observability, giving businesses the ability to monitor and govern generative AI models with full transparency. To learn more about how Coralogix can help your business, visit www.coralogix.com .

PR Contact

Mark Prindle

mark.prindle@fusionpr.com