Acrivon Therapeutics to Host Corporate R&D Event to Provide AP3 Platform Capabilities and Clinical ACR-368 and ACR-2316 Program Updates

Event to be held via webcast on March 25, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET

To highlight differentiated drug discovery capabilities with its Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform and program updates from the Phase 2b study of ACR-368 and Phase 1 study of ACR-2316

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage precision medicine company utilizing its Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3) platform for the discovery, design, and development of drug candidates through a mechanistic match to patients whose disease is predicted sensitive to the specific treatment, announced it will be holding a virtual R&D event on March 25, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. ET. The agenda will feature presentations by Acrivon’s leadership and founding team and endometrial cancer key opinion leaders, followed by a Q&A session.

Key Opinion Leader Participants:

Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., chief oncologist at Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark; medical director of the Nordic Society of Gynecologic Oncology-Clinical Trial Unit (NSGO-CTU); vice president of the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO); board of directors, Gynecologic Cancer Inter-Group (GCIG)

Robert L. Coleman, M.D., co-director of the Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG) Partners Foundation, Inc.; chief medical officer at Vaniam Group

Jesper Olsen, Ph.D., professor at the University of Copenhagen; deputy director at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research; academic co-founder of Acrivon



A live webcast of the event will be available through a link on the Events & Presentations page within the investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.acrivon.com/news-events/events-presentations. The webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision oncology medicines for patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, or AP3. The AP3 platform is engineered to measure compound-specific effects on the entire tumor cell protein signaling network and drug-induced resistance mechanisms in an unbiased manner yielding terabytes of high resolution proprietary quantitative data for pathway-based drug design, indication finding, and response prediction. These distinctive capabilities enable AP3’s direct application for streamlined rational drug discovery for monotherapy activity, the identification of rational drug combinations, and the creation of drug-specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Acrivon’s drug candidates. Acrivon is currently advancing its lead candidate, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across multiple tumor types. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian or endometrial cancer. Acrivon’s ACR-368 OncoSignature test, which has not yet obtained regulatory approval, has been extensively evaluated in preclinical studies, including in two separate, blinded, prospectively-designed studies on pretreatment tumor biopsies collected from past third-party Phase 2 trials in patients with ovarian cancer treated with ACR-368. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designations for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer or for patients with ovarian cancer, who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary AP3 precision medicine platform for developing its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as demonstrated in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. In addition, the company has a preclinical cell cycle program with an undisclosed target.

Acrivon has developed its AP3 Interactome, a proprietary, computational analytics platform driven by Generative Phosphoproteomics machine learning for integrated comprehensive analyses across all large, in-house AP3 phosphoproteomic drug profiling data sets to advance its in-house research programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, preclinical and clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A.

alevy@acrivon.com

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com