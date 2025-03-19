AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Key Sales Leadership Appointments to Fortify its Strategic Growth Plan

Over 40 years of combined drone industry expertise to support robust global sales initiatives

WICHITA, Kan., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces the appointment of Steve Mathias as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development and Erik de Badts as Global Head of MicaSense Sales.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “As we execute a multi-faceted strategic growth plan focused on expanding our global footprint, the addition of both Steve and Erik’s impressive pedigrees will drive innovation, foster collaboration, and ensure that we remain agile in an evolving UAS marketplace. Steve brings multi-decade expertise in military and commercial aviation, both crewed and uncrewed, while Erik is a true subject matter expert in multi-spectral sensing. We are confident their leadership will help strengthen key partner relationships, unlock new opportunities, and accelerate revenue growth.”

Steve Mathias is an aerospace business executive with over 30 years of senior leadership experience in both the military and aerospace industry. Prior to joining AgEagle, he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth at GKN Aerospace Defense, a leading global technology company specializing in advanced aerostructures and engine systems. Before his role at GKN Aerospace, Mr. Mathias was Vice President of Global Sales and Strategy at Bell Helicopter, where he led all domestic and international vertical lift defense sales, including both crewed and uncrewed systems. His background as a U.S. Army Officer includes significant special operations and conventional aviation experience with both manned and unmanned systems. In his final Army assignment, Steve served as the Deputy Chief of Staff G-8 for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, overseeing the requirements and Program Objective Memorandum (POM) processes for over 200 Army and Special Operations air and land programs.

Erik de Badts will be re-joining AgEagle taking a leadership role in our worldwide camera sales. Erik is a remote sensing expert and served previously in a camera sales leadership role for MicaSense and AgEagle for eight years. He is a geospatial and drone industry professional with over 20 years of experience in international business development, remote sensing, image processing and drone manufacturing.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.