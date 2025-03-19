Realty Executives See Opportunity to Drive Revenue with Lofty

PHOENIX, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning technology innovator Lofty today announced that Realty Executives International has engaged with the company to offer to their extensive network of franchisees, teams, and agents the Lofty AI-powered platform. To learn more about how Lofty empowers everyone from the agent to the enterprise to make more money, visit https://lofty.com/ .

With over 150 brokerages across North America, Realty Executives is always looking for unique ways to help its franchisees accelerate profitable growth, support the unique needs of the brokerage business, and enable real estate professionals at all levels to increase production while maintaining the privacy of their leads and database. With Lofty, Realty Executives brokerages, agents, and teams can leverage a flexible org structure with needed permissions and controls, as well as innovative reporting capabilities to track agent performance and ROI from advertising spend. Coupled with the platform’s lead generation programs such as Lofty Blast , and empowered by innovative tools like Lofty Present and Social Studio, Realty Executives users will be able to increase their productivity while streamlining the home buying and selling experience for their clients, from search to settlement.

“Real estate professionals at every level need to leverage technology, particularly a strong CRM, if they want to compete and grow in this market,” said Patrick van den Bossche, President of Realty Executives International. “Presenting Lofty as a tech option provides our network with an additional opportunity to drive revenue from their existing databases. Through our strategic relationship, those in our network who opt in to the Lofty service offerings can benefit from a competitive cost model.”

“As a Realty Executives franchise owner, I am excited to offer our teams and agents easy-to-use technology that can help them start making money quickly,” said Mike Tezak, Broker/Owner of Realty Executives Premier in Valparaiso, Indiana. “Lofty’s practical applications are not just technology for technology’s sake but mapped to how our agents actually work. Plus, these proven innovations will help us to recruit and retain high producing agents and deliver a real return.”

Unlike other technology applications that are too rigid and too cumbersome for brokerages and agents alike, Lofty’s AI-powered enterprise platform is custom-built for how real estate professionals operate – from the agent to the enterprise and everything in between. With proven innovations that are designed to close deals faster and generate revenue, Lofty enhances agent workflows and eliminates the need to toggle between multiple applications, saving everyone time and money. As an enterprise platform with enhanced reporting capabilities and extensive custom branding options, Lofty provides the technological foundation needed to gain a competitive edge in the real estate market.

“Modern real estate brands like Realty Executives understand that technology can serve as a true catalyst for business growth. But to be effective, the applications must be seamlessly woven into the fabric of how real estate brokerages operate their firms and how their teams of agents execute day-to-day activities,” noted Brian Hoialmen, Chief Strategy Officer, Lofty. “With the comprehensive Lofty platform and our AI-powered tools, we can empower everyone at every level of real estate operations with the proven innovations needed to close more deals and make more money.”

To learn more about how Lofty can help your enterprise meet business growth goals, visit www.lofty.com .

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty operates as a US subsidiary of Moatable, Inc. (OTCPK: MTBLY ). For more information, visit lofty.com.

About Realty Executives International

Founded in 1965, Realty Executives is one of the largest and most established real estate systems with over 5,000 members working across the globe. As the only brand named after its people, their Executives, the company operates with the philosophy that the network and the people that represent it come first. Creator of the first ever 100% commission concept, Realty Executives attracts and retains the most productive, efficient, and successful real estate professionals in the industry through our unparalleled brand, technology, training, and concierge services. For more information, visit RealtyExecutives.com.