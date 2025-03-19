CoinEx Partners with Rang De BigBang Holi Festival in Chennai: A Colorful Fusion of Tradition and Crypto

HONG KONG, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rang De BigBang Holi Festival in Chennai recently brought together over 15,000 people for a day of vibrant colors, music, and celebration. This year, the festival was taken to a whole new level with CoinEx stepping in as the crypto partner, bringing the energy of cryptocurrency to India’s largest Holi celebration.

A Festival Full of Color and Fun

Holi is a festival of joy, unity, and new beginnings. People of all ages come together to throw colorful powders, sing, dance, and create memories. The Rang De BigBang Holi Festival has always been one of the biggest and most anticipated Holi events in India, and CoinEx’s involvement made it even more exciting.

CoinEx created an interactive space where festival-goers could learn about cryptocurrency in a fun and easy way. The CoinEx booths were buzzing with activity, featuring live demonstrations of how cryptocurrency works. From crypto games to giveaways, CoinEx ensured that everyone, whether familiar with crypto or not, could join in on the excitement and learn something new while having fun.

Making Holi Even More Special with CoinEx T-Shirts

One of the highlights of CoinEx’s partnership was the custom t-shirts provided to festival-goers. These vibrant t-shirts not only helped protect participants' clothes from the Holi powders, but they also proudly displayed the CoinEx logo. Everywhere you looked, people were rocking their CoinEx tees, making it feel like CoinEx’s presence was part of the celebration itself. It was a creative way to combine the colorful spirit of Holi with the excitement of digital finance.

A Unique Blend of Tradition and Innovation

CoinEx’s involvement brought together the best of both worlds—tradition and innovation. The festival showed how cultural celebrations and new technologies like cryptocurrency can come together to create a unique experience. It wasn’t just about throwing colors; it was also about learning and exploring the future of finance in a fun, approachable setting.

A Day to Remember

As the festival wrapped up, it wasn’t just the colors that people remembered. It was the connections made, the new experiences shared, and the exciting world of crypto introduced to thousands of people in a lively, unforgettable way.

About CoinEx

CoinEx, launched in 2017, is a global crypto platform that’s all about making digital finance accessible and exciting. Trusted by over 10 million users across 200+ countries, CoinEx offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies and tools to explore the world of digital assets. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which rewards users and powers its ever-growing ecosystem.

