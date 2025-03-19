Global Expansion of Turbo Energy Gains Momentum with Launch of Turbo Energy Solutions’ New Business Line in Latin America

Introduces New Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Financing Model to Mitigate Large Initial Investments in Sustainable Energy Technologies by Customers in Chile

Performance of the First SUNBOX Industry Installation in Temuco, Chile Successfully Put to the Test During Recent Massive Country-Wide Blackout Just Days After Activation

VALENCIA, Spain, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today proudly announced its expansion into Latin America with the formation of Turbo Energy Solutions (“TES”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company created to offer advanced, fully integrated, end-to-end solutions for scalable generation, storage and intelligent AI-optimized management of solar energy for commercial and industrial (“C&I”) customers in Chile.

Turbo Energy Solutions, in collaboration with the Molina Brothers’ Smart Dock group, complete installation of Latin America’s first fully integrated solar generation, storage and AI-optimized energy management system at Alto Labranzo Shopping Center in Chile

Through TES, the Company has also introduced its new Energy-as-a-Service financing program, which enables C&I customers in Chile to acquire, deploy and capitalize on advanced solar energy production systems integrated with SUNBOX Industry and its innovative AI-powered energy management system, without the need to make large upfront investments in equipment. Customers benefit from an optimized, efficient and sustainable energy supply while also taking full economic advantage of a payment system based on SUNBOX Industry’s AI-powered energy management performance. The EaaS financing program represents a potentially lucrative new recurring revenue stream for Turbo Energy that is expected to fuel exponential growth for the Company as market acceptance and adoption of SUNBOX Industry gains momentum in the region.

Senior officials from Turbo Energy Solutions and the Smart Dock industrial group: (left to right) Andres Molina, TES Business Partner; Rafael Gonzalez, TES Solar Self-Consumption Director; Agustin Molina, TES Business Partner; Santiago Molina, TES Business Partner; Felipe Bozzo, TES LATAM Strategy Director; Javier Ferrer, TES Business Development Manager, SUNBOX Industry

Marking the first project in partnership with the Smart Dock industrial group, an enterprise owned and operated by Chile’s prominent Molina Garcia family, TES completed the debut installation of the SUNBOX Industry smart energy storage system in the Alto Labranza shopping center located in Temuco, Chile. The full project involved the implementation of a hybrid solar generation and active storage system consisting of a photovoltaic installation integrated with the SUNBOX Industry system featuring 102.4 kWh of capacity and supported by Turbo Energy’s AI-optimized energy management system. It is estimated that Alto Labranza will produce more than 147 MWh of clean energy annually, while optimizing its energy efficiency.

Within days following the live activation of the system at Alto Labranza, on February 26, 2025, Chile suffered a massive blackout that affected much of the country, from Arica to the Los Lagos region, including the nation’s capital, Santiago. Despite the widespread power outage, the Alto Labranza shopping center remained fully operational without interruptions, validating the viability, reliability and efficiency of renewable energy and smart storage in the operation of commercial facilities.

"The installation in the Labranza center signifies the achievement of double milestones for our Company. On the one hand, it represents Turbo Energy's entry into a leading country in renewable energy with an innovative business model, further demonstrating that execution of our planned global expansion initiative is on track and gaining traction. On the other hand, it represents the first smart storage system implemented in Latin America, setting a precedent for the incorporation of new models that promote the economic decarbonization of this high growth region," said Mariano Soria, CEO of Turbo Energy.

