Sayari’s Innovative Search Solutions Now Added to Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Contract

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sayari , the transparency company that provides immediate visibility into complex commercial relationships, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Sayari’s offerings have been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Sayari’s solutions to Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational institutions.

“Sayari solutions have indexed hundreds of millions of records that were previously unsearchable for our customers,” said Steve Nguyen, General Manager of Sayari’s Government Business Unit. “We are thrilled to be added to Carahsoft’s NASPO contract to enable State and Local Government agencies to more easily access these records to conduct thorough and successful research to find actionable results.”

Sayari’s powerful investigative solutions enable Government agencies to instantly navigate complex international networks with confidence. Sayari automatically collects and connects valuable, messy data from across the world – including high-risk, frontier, emerging and opaque secrecy jurisdictions – into clean commercial and trade networks for analysis.

Sayari’s market-leading data delivers trusted insights that drive rapid, informed decisions to ensure national and economic security missions. Additionally, Sayari solutions empower State and Local Government agencies, such as the Florida’s Department of Management Services, to complete critical counterparty and vendor screening. The radical transparency made possible by Sayari has resulted in countless discoveries for customers, from Russian private military corporations in Africa to economic coercion by Chinese state-owned entities, Iranian sanctions evasion typologies and more.

“Carahsoft is pleased to announce the availability of Sayari’s advanced search products through our NASPO ValuePoint contract,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “We recognize how important it is for our joint customers to have access to the public records they need to make informed decisions, and we are proud to take part in empowering that mission alongside our reseller partners.”

Sayari’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8570 or Sayari@carahsoft.com ; or read this eBook detailing how Sayari’s solutions played a crucial role in an investigation into an illegal drug operation.

About Sayari

Sayari is the transparency company providing the public and private sectors with immediate visibility into complex commercial relationships. Drawing on a decade of customer-centric innovation and support from industry-leading investors, Sayari has built the largest commercially available collection of trade and public data, transforming it into a dynamic, living model of corporate entities' ownership and trade activity. Sayari's products and platforms harness this model to enable risk resilience, complex investigations, and clear-eyed business decisions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are trusted by regulators and regulated organisations in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.com.

Contact

press@sayari.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .