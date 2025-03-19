Rimidi 2.0 Platform Unlocks New Possibilities in Healthcare Innovations

ATLANTA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi, a market-leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, has introduced Rimidi 2.0, a next-generation platform enhancement designed to address the increasing complexity of healthcare delivery.

While Rimidi’s platform already enables clients to configure alerts, risk scores, and triage statuses to align with their specific protocols, care team structures, and clinical priorities — such as Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) — Rimidi 2.0 takes these capabilities even further. With enhanced scalability, strengthened data security, expanded device integration, and a flexible framework designed for the rapid adoption of emerging technologies like AI, the upgraded platform provides both clinical and IT teams with a future-ready solution to optimize patient care, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiency.

“Virtual care is evolving faster than ever, and healthcare organizations face mounting pressure to meet new demands while delivering excellent patient care,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi. “Rimidi 2.0 supports today’s needs and is designed to scale as the industry changes. This ensures providers can stay agile with expanding payment models, new workflows, and the rapid adoption of connected health devices.”

As the demand for more flexible and feature-rich healthcare platforms grows, Rimidi 2.0 meets the challenge by improving adaptability, cybersecurity, and overall performance. It is built on a microservices framework, a software architecture model that makes it easy to expand and enhance the platform over time. Instead of operating as a large static system, the platform is divided into smaller, independent services, each handling a specific function. This means growing healthcare organizations can add capabilities quickly and efficiently without disrupting existing workflows — allowing them to get more value from their technology investments.

“The new framework is cleaner and more dynamic, allowing for rapid integration or adoption of emerging capabilities – whether that’s AI, new advanced sensors or medical devices, or new policies surrounding reimbursable care models,” said Catriona Tarto, Vice President of Technology at Rimidi.

In addition to scalability, the upgraded platform supports several key pillars of healthcare, including:

Seamless Integration and Data Standardization with Connected Health Technologies

Expands connectivity with emerging health technologies, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of medical devices.

Standardizes data from multiple sources to provide clinically actionable insights in a clear, intuitive format, which reinforces Rimidi’s commitment to seamless data interoperability and builds on ongoing collaborations with innovators like Senseonics, Adherium, and Tenovi.

Reduces clinician workload while improving decision-making and care coordination.

Enhanced Clinical Trial Support for Chronic Disease Research

Introduces new tools to standardize and streamline clinical trial data collection, benefiting studies focused on cardiometabolic and respiratory conditions.

Supports multi-site research efforts, with functionality already deployed at 12 academic medical centers.

Provides secure, clean data without Protected Health Information (PHI) by providing unique identifiers for study participants.

Normalizes data from diverse devices and locations, accelerating research timelines and improving study outcomes.

Optimized Financial Sustainability through Reimbursable Care Models

Strengthens support for fee-for-service billable programs, helping healthcare organizations navigate evolving reimbursement models.

Expands capabilities for CCM, RPM, and other reimbursable care models.

Enhances ability to quickly adapt to new or updated reimbursement policies.

Enables providers to increase financial sustainability while improving patient engagement and health outcomes.

With Rimidi 2.0, providers gain a more efficient, integrated, and future-proof solution designed to simplify workflows, enhance clinical decision-making, and improve care quality. The new version’s launch underscores Rimidi’s mission to equip healthcare organizations with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly transforming industry.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com






