FloQast Named “Best Finance Automation Platform” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, is proud to announce it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Finance Automation Platform” award in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The prestigious awards program recognizes outstanding financial technology companies and products from around the world.

In its ninth year, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards received over 4,500 nominations globally, with winners selected through a rigorous evaluation process. The program celebrates innovation and excellence across various financial services categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, and InsurTech.

"We’re excited to be recognized for our work in transforming accounting workflows with AI and automation," said Mike Whitmire, CEO and co-founder of FloQast, CPA. "Our goal has always been to help accountants work more efficiently and strategically, and this award reinforces that mission. By bringing innovative technology to everyday accounting tasks, we’re giving accounting and finance teams the tools to move faster, stay on top of their numbers, and tackle audits with confidence."

FloQast’s accounting platform was purpose-built by accountants for accountants, focusing on enhancing team collaboration, efficiency, and accuracy in financial processes. The platform’s AI-driven capabilities enable accounting professionals to streamline their workflows while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and control.

“The 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the most innovative companies and technologies shaping the future of financial services. FloQast stands out in the FinTech universe for its deep understanding of accountants’ needs and its innovative approach to solving real-world challenges in financial operations,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough. “Their platform demonstrates how thoughtfully applied automation and AI can transform accounting processes, enabling finance teams to focus on higher-value strategic activities.”

For more information about FloQast and its award-winning platform, visit www.floqast.com .

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.