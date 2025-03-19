TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2025.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.05 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.32 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of
$17.37.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details 
  
Class A Share (XTD)$0.05000
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)$0.05833
Record Date:March 31, 2025
Payable Date:April 10, 2025

                      

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.tdbsplit.com  info@quadravest.com