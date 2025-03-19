Aisera Launches its Global Partner Program to Accelerate the Growth of Its Worldwide Agentic Ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera, a leading provider of agentic AI platform for the enterprise, today announced the launch of its Global Partner Program, enabling system integrators, technology partners and strategic alliances to deliver transformative Agentic AI solutions to enterprises. This initiative strengthens partnerships, expands market reach, and unlocks new business and revenue streams.

With Agentic AI solutions and a commitment to partner success, Aisera is enabling organizations to scale faster and achieve transformative results. Aisera equips its partners with unparalleled resources, expert support, seamless integrations, and powerful enablement programs—streamlining go-to-market strategies to accelerate innovation and drive measurable business impact. This bold initiative reinforces Aisera’s leadership in Agentic AI-driven enterprise transformation and sets new standards for the industry.

“Our partners play a vital role in advancing our mission to transform enterprise service management across IT, HR, Customer Service, and more,” said Gary Pelczar, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Aisera. “By strengthening this program, that already includes over 600 users certified on the Aisera platform and products, we aim to further equip our partners with the tools to harness the power of Aisera AI Agents, drive impactful outcomes for their customers, while creating new opportunities for revenue growth and business expansion.”

The program offers multi-tiered partnership options for system integrators and technology partners, including:

Implementation Excellence : Comprehensive training and certification programs that enable partners to deploy Aisera's platform with best practices methodology

: Comprehensive training and certification programs that enable partners to deploy Aisera's platform with best practices methodology Go-to-Market Acceleration : Joint marketing initiatives, sales enablement resources, and co-selling opportunities

: Joint marketing initiatives, sales enablement resources, and co-selling opportunities Revenue Growth : Attractive incentives including competitive margins, deal registration protection, and referral programs

: Attractive incentives including competitive margins, deal registration protection, and referral programs Technical Enablement: Access to Aisera's product roadmap, developer resources, and API documentation

Several leading global system integrators have already joined the program as launch partners, including Birlasoft, Zensar, and Infosys, with implementations underway at Fortune 500 companies across finance, healthcare, and technology sectors.

“As enterprises accelerate their agentic AI journey, Aisera's platform offers unparalleled capabilities to transform experiences at enterprise scale. This provides us with a comprehensive ability to deliver not only bottom-line improvements, but also real top-line growth!" said Arjun Yadavalli, Sr. Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise SaaS at Zensar.

With the launch of the Global Partner Program, Aisera is poised to drive a new era of digital transformation, enabling partners to deliver industry-leading Agentic AI that shapes the future of enterprise service management worldwide.

This program builds on recent recognitions of Aisera by a number of top-tier industry analyst organizations:

Click here to learn more about Aisera and its agentic AI solutions for the enterprise.

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, enhance productivity, and reduce business-wide operational costs through its industry-leading Agentic AI platform.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors, including Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Goldman Sachs, ThomaBravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Aisera’s products and solutions are in production and delivering value at some of the world’s most prominent brands and Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Aramark, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead, Amgen, Centene, and BNSF Railway.

Aisera is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a global workforce spanning the USA, Greece, India, Canada, UK, and France.

To learn more about Aisera and to schedule a live demo, please contact info@aisera.com.