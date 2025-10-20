Aisera Leads the Shift to Autonomous IT, Bringing Enterprises Closer Than Ever to True Self-Service with Agentic AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera, the leading provider of agentic AI for the enterprise, continues to evolve its agentic capabilities for end-user self-service and autonomous IT, building on its position as the recognized industry leader in this category. The latest fall release of the Aisera AI Agent platform introduces a third-generation Agentic Engine that orchestrates decisions, processes, and tasks - transforming IT from a support function into a strategic catalyst for growth, resilience, and innovation.

Accelerating the path to autonomous IT with Aisera’s third-generation agentic engine

Aisera has spent the past year demonstrating the art of the possible with agentic AI for the enterprise - delivering two major platform releases. The third-generation agentic engine introduces a closed-loop, self-optimizing architecture that intelligently discovers agents, formulates adaptive execution plans, and performs end-to-end actions with precision, context awareness, and trust. Operating continuously, the engine enables agents to learn from outcomes, refine their strategies, and maintain seamless system performance with minimal human intervention - freeing IT teams to focus on innovation and strategic initiatives.

Getting started with Aisera’s AI Agent platform is simple, scalable, and designed to deliver value fast. The platform empowers IT teams to deploy, connect, and optimize AI agents with minimal configuration - accelerating the path to autonomous IT through four key steps.

Select: Choose from an extensive library of out-of-the-box, purpose-built AI agents or create custom ones using natural language through Agent Composer.

Connect: Use Aisera Unify, the industry’s first open standards backbone leveraging A2A, MCP, and AGNTCY, to integrate best-of-breed agents, apps, and tools into a cohesive ecosystem.

Operate: Harness the full power of Aisera’s System of AI Agents through Aisera Assistant and Agent Assist, enabling execution of complex, cross-domain actions. Aisera continuously evaluates and optimizes agent performance through its test suite and ensures full observability via OpenTelemetry integration within the LLM gateway - delivering reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Optimize: Leverage AI agents’ ability to analyze outcomes, generate knowledge, and create automation playbooks from past resolutions, end-user feedback, and insights from experts - unlocking continuous learning and improvement across the enterprise.

Leading industry analysts signal the shift towards AI

According to Gartner, by 2030, 20% of high-maturity I&O organizations will operate a zero-touch service desk, up from less than 1% of organizations in 2025.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “As AI innovations rapidly advance the capabilities and expectations for CAI platforms, technology and business leaders must keep a close eye on this shifting landscape, work to cut through the hype, and determine which conversational AI use cases and features are the most important for their organization. They must do this with an eye on reducing IT costs while also preparing the business and its technology for greater use of AI.”

Aisera enables enterprises to achieve their vision securely, helping them achieve autonomy through trusted AI that accelerates adoption and drives measurable business outcomes.

Maximizing auto-resolutions and case deflections through self-service

The Aisera AI Agent platform powers IT with a horizontal agentic AI foundation that connects across all critical enterprise systems - putting IT on autopilot by enabling:

For IT service desk: AI agents deliver a proactive, and resilient IT service desk with a preemptive posture - eliminating repetitive tasks and enabling employees to instantly resolve IT, HR, and business issues without opening tickets or contacting a service desk.

AI agents deliver a proactive, and resilient IT service desk with a preemptive posture - eliminating repetitive tasks and enabling employees to instantly resolve IT, HR, and business issues without opening tickets or contacting a service desk. For IT Operations: AI agents autonomously detect, root cause, and remediate major incidents before they occur to accelerate resolution and minimize downtime.

AI agents autonomously detect, root cause, and remediate major incidents before they occur to accelerate resolution and minimize downtime. For IT service management: AI agents optimize and automate key ITIL processes - including incident, problem, change, and configuration management - while improving data quality to drive higher operational efficiency and measurable ROI.





Aisera intelligently understands each enterprise’s unique ontology - and dynamically aligns its AI agents to operate within that context. Through continuous knowledge generation, Aisera learns from every interaction and enriches its knowledge base, feeding insights back into the system to drive higher accuracy, faster resolution, and continuous improvement.

Aisera’s system of AI agents - including a universal agent - orchestrates best-of-breed third-party AI agents and connects seamlessly to any enterprise system through Aisera Unify. Leveraging open standards such as A2A, MCP, and AGNTCY, and built on a federated agentic architecture, Aisera enables cross-agent collaboration and interoperability at scale. This powerful architecture drives autonomous actions across systems and delivers unified, end-to-end self-service experiences - empowering enterprises to tackle larger and more complex challenges with greater precision, speed, and scale.

“Our mission with agentic AI has always been clear - to make IT autonomous and help Fortune 500 enterprises move closer than ever to realizing the vision of a zero-touch service desk. With the Aisera AI Agent platform, that vision is now a reality. We’ve operationalized AI agents across the IT ecosystem, empowering them to learn, reason, and act independently to resolve issues before they disrupt business. This evolution redefines the role of IT - from a traditional cost center into a self-governing, intelligent backbone that drives innovation, resilience, and business continuity,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO, Aisera.

Gartner IT Symposium, Florida

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises, including Adobe, Aramark, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway, rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.