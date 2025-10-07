Aisera Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for the enterprise, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52972625, September 2025). Vendors were evaluated based on product capabilities, customer adoption, innovation strategy, deployment flexibility, and breadth of use case support.

The shifting landscape of enterprise conversational AI

Enterprise AI has rapidly evolved from Conversational AI (CAI) to Generative AI to Agentic AI in a matter of a few years. Despite this rapid evolution in types of AI, conversational AI has remained at the core of AI applications due to the human-centered nature of enterprise functions, especially those that focus on employee and customer experiences.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “As AI innovations rapidly advance the capabilities and expectations for CAI platforms, technology and business leaders must keep a close eye on this shifting landscape, work to cut through the hype, and determine which conversational AI use cases and features are the most important for their organization. They must do this with an eye on reducing IT costs while also preparing the business and its technology for greater use of AI.”

Aisera strengths driving enterprise impact

IDC MarketScape has identified two specific areas of strengths for Aisera:

Balance of universal and domain-specific AI: Aisera's industry/domain-specific approach to conversational AI continues to be a strength in 2025, now including the ability to create or enhance enterprise taxonomies, ontologies, or other knowledge models with generative AI. However, its customers also chose Aisera for its ability to create a "universal bot" that can manage workflows across a variety of other AI bots, assistants, and agents. Customer partnership model: Aisera's customers find the vendor to be a strong partner in enterprise-wide AI, helping to smooth the way through challenges such as multisystem integration and customization with off-the-shelf solutions and low-code tools while also being responsive to evolving customer needs. Customers and prospects view Aisera as a strong technical innovator that aligns its research and development (R&D) to their business needs.

“Aisera’s position as a leader in Conversational AI by IDC for the second consecutive year is the validation of our dual commitment to innovation and customer success - blending universal AI capabilities with deep domain expertise, and pairing cutting-edge technology with a white-glove partnership model,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. “As enterprises navigate the complexities of multi-system environments and rapidly expanding agent-based orchestration, Aisera is uniquely positioned to deliver both the universal intelligence to unify disparate channels of communication and the generative AI depth to enrich enterprise taxonomies and ontologies. Our mission remains clear: to make AI a trusted, transformational force across every layer of the modern enterprise.”

Purpose-built AI for enterprise scale

Aisera continues to evolve its AI agent platform with the recent introduction of A2A, MCP, and AGNTCY, the latest open standards that are becoming table stakes for enterprise AI agent platforms.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “While protocols such as agent to agent (A2A) and MCP are still emerging, it will be important for buyers to understand potential vendors' strategies for key issues such as interoperability, data connectivity, and data privacy/security in a multi-agent setting.”

Aisera reports that its customers, many of them large Global 2000 enterprises, achieve on average over 75% auto-resolution rates for issues and queries, 78% increase in employee satisfaction, and 55% increase in productivity with operational cost reductions reaching 63% year over year.

Download the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms excerpt here .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts including Gartner , Forrester , and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises, including Adobe, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway, rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.