SEALSQ to Host Third Edition of Quantum Tech Days: “Pioneering Quantum Computing and Post-Quantum Security Solutions”

Public Event to be Held on May 13, at Hotel La Fregate, France

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it will hold the third edition of Quantum Tech Days, on May 12-13, 2025, at Hotel La Fregate, France. Building on the success of Quantum Tech Day events in Davos and NYC earlier this year, this event will feature industry experts, including speakers from companies such as Google, to address the recent developments in quantum computing revolution and post-quantum security solutions.

Day One: An exclusive internal meeting session for SEALSQ and its partners like IC’Alps, with Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, opening the day, followed by presentations on global growth initiatives by SEALCOIN, WISeSat, and Quantix Edges.

Day Two: Public Conference focused on “The Quantum Computing Reality & Cybersecurity Urgency.” This will be a full day event starting at 9:00am CET and will feature:

Keynote speeches by Laurent Guiraud (ColibriTD) and Jean Michel Picod (Google) on quantum realities and cybersecurity needs.

Roundtable discussion with Carlos Moreira, Laurent Guiraud, David Nosibor (Red Alert Labs), Bernard Vian (GM, SEALSQ), and Michel Picod on quantum threats.

Live demos of SEALSQ’s quantum-resistant chips and PKI solutions.

A fireside chat on space, IoT, and security with WISeSAT experts, David Levinger, Simon Reding, Edward Burger, moderated by Carlos Moreira.

Media and interested parties are invited to register to join the public conference on May 13.

Registration details and additional information can be found here: https://www.sealsq.com/investors/events/join-us-at-the-quantum-tech-days-in-france

The roundtable sessions will be broadcasted live on youtube at https://youtube.com/live/L-LcVJ5Xgwo?feature=share

“Building on the momentum of our Davos and NYC events, the third edition of Quantum Tech Days underscores SEALSQ’s commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of quantum computing and cybersecurity,” said Mr. Moreira. “With insights from industry giants like Google and our own cutting-edge solutions, we’re not just anticipating the quantum future, we’re shaping it to secure data from the edge to orbit.”

As a frontrunner in the semiconductor industry, SEALSQ continues to set the standard for quantum-safe technologies, addressing the evolving challenges of IoT, space infrastructure, and beyond. This event reinforces the company’s role as a trusted partner in safeguarding the digital world against tomorrow’s threats.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.