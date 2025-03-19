Smart Advertising Market Size to Reach USD 4.36 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI-Powered Analytics and the Demand for Personalized, Data-Driven Marketing | SNS Insider

Austin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Advertising Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Advertising Market was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

AI-Driven Innovations Fueling the Growth of the Smart Advertising and Digital Signage Market

The rapid adoption of digital signage solutions across industries is a key driver of the portable digital signage market, enabling organizations to capture consumer attention with engaging content. AI and data analytics are revolutionizing targeted marketing strategies, enhancing customer engagement, and optimizing marketing ROI. Additionally, increasing investments in smart city projects are accelerating the demand for digital billboards, interactive kiosks, and other smart advertising solutions. The booming retail sector and the growing preference for personalized consumer experiences are further propelling market expansion. Advancements in display technologies such as OLED, LED, and 4K are improving visual quality, attracting advertisers toward digital platforms.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Advertising Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6061

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Outfront Media, Inc. (Billboard Advertising)

(Billboard Advertising) JCDecaux Group (VIOOH Platform)

(VIOOH Platform) CIVIQ Smartscapes (Smart City Kiosks)

(Smart City Kiosks) Captivate, LLC (Office Elevator Displays)

(Office Elevator Displays) Intersection (LinkNYC Kiosks)

(LinkNYC Kiosks) Exterion Media Limited (Transport for London Advertising)

(Transport for London Advertising) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (Digital Billboards)

(Digital Billboards) Lamar Advertising Company (Digital Transit Displays)

(Digital Transit Displays) IKE Smart City (Interactive Kiosks)

(Interactive Kiosks) Changing Environments, Inc . (Smart Urban Furniture)

. (Smart Urban Furniture) Coniq (IQ Reach Platform)

(IQ Reach Platform) InMobi (Pulse Consumer Insights)

(Pulse Consumer Insights) Proxim.ai (Audience Location Analysis)

(Audience Location Analysis) The Trade Desk (Programmatic Advertising Platform)

(Programmatic Advertising Platform) Integral Ad Science (Ad Verification Services).

Smart Advertising Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.64 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.50% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Product (Interactive Kiosk, Digital Billboard, Digital Poster, Others)

• By End Use (Corporate, Government, Education, Food & Beverage, Others) Key Drivers • Driving Growth in the Digital Signage Market with AI Smart Cities and Advanced Display Technologies.



• Unlocking Growth Opportunities in Smart Advertising with IoT Real-Time Data and Digital Transformation.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Smart Advertising Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6061

The smart advertising market continues to evolve with technological advancements, leveraging real-time analytics to track impressions, engagement rates, and conversions, thereby refining campaign performance. Enhanced targeting capabilities, driven by geolocation data, ensure ad placements in high-traffic areas for maximum reach. Operational efficiency is improving with the integration of cloud-based content management systems and IoT-enabled displays, streamlining content delivery and system maintenance. Meanwhile, AI-powered personalization, smarter content optimization, and interactive elements are enhancing viewer engagement and brand recall, solidifying digital signage as a dominant force in modern advertising.

Smart Advertising Market Segments Fueling Growth and Innovation

By Component

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the smart advertising market, holding a 47.5% share, driven by the rising demand for digital billboards, interactive kiosks, and digital signage across industries like retail, transportation, and hospitality. The widespread adoption of LED and OLED display technology further contributed to its strong market position.

The software segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, fueled by the increasing adoption of AI-powered analytics, content management systems (CMS), and cloud-based platforms that enable real-time data processing and personalized advertising. As businesses shift towards ubiquitous marketing and dynamic content delivery, the demand for smart advertising software is anticipated to grow, unlocking new market opportunities.

By Product

Digital billboards dominated the market with a 41.5% share in 2023, as they were strategically positioned in high-traffic areas like highways, shopping centers, and transportation hubs. These methods of advertising offer an oversight to the advertisers as compared to other method of advertising.

Digital posters are projected to achieve the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, Due to their adaptability, they are widely used in retail shops, restaurants, and event venues and allow businesses to easily update content, as well as increase audience engagement through attractive and visually stimulating displays.

By End Use

The corporate segment led the market with a 36.7% share in 2023, benefiting from the integration of digital signage in offices, conference rooms, and business events to enhance communication and branding.

The food & beverage segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2024-2032, owing to the adoption of digital menu boards and interactive displays in restaurants and cafes to enable quick menu updates and improved customer engagement.

Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Advertising Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6061

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in Smart Advertising Market

North America led the smart advertising market in 2023, holding a 35.8% share, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of AI-driven advertising solutions, and strong presence of key industry players. The region's dominance is evident in high-profile digital billboards across the US, such as those in New York’s Times Square and the Las Vegas Strip, where dynamic content engages massive audiences. Major retailers like Walmart and Target leverage digital signage for in-store marketing, while interactive kiosks in airports and public spaces further boost regional growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, mainly due to extensive investments in the development of smart cities and rapid digital transformation in countries such as China, India, and Japan. High-profile sites such as Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing feature large digital billboards advertising global products, and many Indian fast-food chains are now turning to digital menu boards to improve customer experiences. As retail footprints increase and the requirement for customized content grows, Asia-Pacific is becoming an important landscape in the future of smart advertising.

Recent Development

On 27th November 2024, JCDecaux UK won a 15-year contract with Nottingham City Council to replace bus shelters with digital screens and smart city technology. Beginning in January 2025, the project involves free Wi-Fi, air quality monitoring and eco-friendly refurbishments.

On September 23, 2024, Intersection partnered with Minnesota's Metro Transit to introduce digital bus shelters in the Minneapolis and St. Paul region. The first phase includes 12 shelters with 75-inch digital screens, with plans to expand to 40 shelters over the next six months.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Advertising Performance Metrics

5.2 Ad Placement & Reach Metrics

5.3 Operational & Infrastructure Metrics

5.4 Content Effectiveness Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Advertising Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Smart Advertising Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Smart Advertising Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Smart Advertising Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-advertising-market-6061

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.