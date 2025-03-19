Latest Publication from Nearsure Shares AI Expertise in Action

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations seek to leverage and operationalize the power of AI in business applications, Nearsure, a tech professional services firm operating across 28 countries, has published a guide titled “How To Create High-Value GenAI Apps.” Drawing from Nearsure’s extensive knowledge in applying AI to real-life scalable applications that drive growth outcomes, the resource covers guardrails for successful Generative AI application development, key considerations, and why strong data management is crucial.

GenAI provides competitive advantages not previously possible, and most organizations are keen to redesign workflows and add new applications, with recent findings from McKinsey’s Global Survey indicating that more than 75 percent of respondents stated they use AI in at least one business function. At the same time, GenAI presents ethics and regulatory challenges, necessitating insights and guidance that can only be gained by collaborating with an experienced partner such as Nearsure.

Giuliana Corbo, CEO of Nearsure, commented, “GenerativeAI presents significant opportunities for organizations as they address rapidly evolving market conditions. Nearsure’s Data and AI Studio has enabled us to develop key practices in areas such as GenAI, LLMs, Virtual Agents and custom Copilots, and other important technologies. Our latest publication can help organizations evaluate the potential ROI of GenAI apps as well as determine the talent needed to put it into action. And we have included several examples of GenAI apps built by Nearsure.”

Further cited in a McKinsey study was the spread in digital and AI maturity between leaders and laggards having increased by 60 percent. Corbo continued, “Given the speed at which business needs to operate, compounded by customer experience expectations, no organization can afford to be left behind in the race to utilize GenAI effectively. Its value is apparent in all sectors, from healthcare to banking, and manufacturing to tech.”

Nearsure’s publication is available on a complimentary basis and can be downloaded here.

About Nearsure

With a 90 percent retention rate, Nearsure provides custom digital transformation and innovation services to clients in 28 countries. Employing more than 600 technology experts, Nearsure offers platform optimization, GenAI, low-code, and custom software development, and staff augmentation. Ranked number 611 on the Inc. 5000, Nearsure’s partners include Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow. For additional information, please visit www.nearsure.com.