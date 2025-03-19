FORE to Host Webinar on Medicaid’s Pivotal Role in the U.S. Response to the Opioid Crisis

New York, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) is hosting a webinar on “Medicaid’s Ongoing Critical Role in the U.S. Response to the Opioid and Overdose Crisis,” on March 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET.

As the nation continues to battle the opioid crisis, Medicaid remains a critical force in ensuring access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services. Medicaid is the largest payer of opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment in the U.S., covering an estimated 40% of adults under the age of 65 with OUD. The program also funds peer recovery coaches, health-related social needs, and school-based prevention initiatives.

With new Medicaid policies currently under discussion, the proposed changes could significantly impact access to lifesaving OUD treatment and related services which have contributed to a nearly 25% decline in fatal overdoses over the past year. This webinar will bring together leading experts and FORE grantees to explore the evolving role of Medicaid in reducing overdose deaths and strengthening prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.

Featured Speakers:

Jocelyn Guyer, MPP, Senior Managing Director

Manatt Health

Issue Brief : Funding Pathways for Programs Supporting Families Affected by Substance Use Disorders

Senior Managing Director Manatt Health Issue Brief Bradley Stein, MD, PhD , Director of the Opioid Policies, Tools, and Information Center (OPTIC)

Grantee : RAND Corporation

Project: Association of State Policies for Unwinding Medicaid’s Continuous Enrollment Provision with Changes in Buprenorphine Treatment

, Director of the Opioid Policies, Tools, and Information Center (OPTIC) : RAND Corporation Project: Gabrielle de la Guéronnière, JD , Vice President of Health & Justice Policy

Grantee: Legal Action Center

Project : Using Medicaid to Disrupt Cycles of Chronic Illness and Incarceration

, Vice President of Health & Justice Policy Legal Action Center Project Katie Greene, MPP, Director of Public Health

Grantee: National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP)

Project: Strengthening State-Level Prevention, Treatment, Recovery, and Harm Reduction Infrastructure to Address the Opioid and Substance Use Crisis

This event is free and open to the public. Register HERE.

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

FORE was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 114 grants to 98 organizations, totaling $45.4 million. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.