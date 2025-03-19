Mercury Analyzer Market to Reach USD 520.2 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Mercury Analyzer Market Size was valued at 295.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 520.2 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for Mercury Analyzers Driven by Strict Environmental Regulations and Global Mercury Emission Control Initiatives

The mercury analyzer market is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations aimed at curbing mercury emissions. Mercury analyzers are essential in monitoring mercury levels in industrial emissions, wastewater, and food products. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Environmental Agency (EEA) have implemented strict emission limits, boosting demand for advanced mercury detection technologies. According to the EPA’s 2023 report, mercury emissions from industrial facilities in the U.S. dropped by 23% from 2020 to 2023, highlighting the growing adoption of mercury analyzers. Similarly, the European Union's Industrial Emissions Directive mandates rigorous mercury monitoring in manufacturing plants, spurring investments in advanced mercury analysis solutions. Additionally, in 2024, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reinforced its commitment to mercury emission control, influencing the adoption of mercury analyzers globally. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Teledyne Leeman Labs have introduced advanced mercury analysis instruments, addressing the increasing need for high-precision monitoring. The growing concerns over mercury contamination in seafood have also led regulatory bodies like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to establish strict monitoring protocols, further propelling market demand.





Key Players:

ENVEA (France) – (SM-5 Continuous Mercury Monitor, Mercury Tracker 3000 XS)

Lumex Instruments (Russia) – (Light 915M2, RA-915M Mercury Analyzer)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) – (Mercury Freedom System, HAAKE Viscotester IQ)

Teledyne Leeman Labs (U.S.) – (Hydra IIAA, QuickTrace M-7600)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.) – (NexION ICP-MS, SMS 100 Mercury Analyzer)

Nippon Instruments Corporation (Japan) – (MA-3000, EMP-3)

Brooks Rand Instruments (U.S.) – (MERX-T, QuickTrace 7600)

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science (Japan) – (HM-3000, EA6000VX)

Analytik Jena AG (Germany) – (mercur DUO plus, ZEEnit 700 P)

AMETEK Inc. (U.S.) – (Model 919, Model 933)

Mercury Analyzer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 295.6 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 520.2 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption (CVAA), Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence (CVAF))

• By End Use (Environmental Monitoring {Sample Types [Air, Water, Soil]}, Food Industry, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • The increasing application of mercury analyzers in petrochemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries is boosting demand as these sectors need to ensure trace-level mercury detection for safety and quality control.

Technology Advancements in Mercury Analyzer Market

AI-driven mercury analyzers improve real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Rising demand for field-based, handheld devices enhances on-site mercury detection.

Innovations in atomic fluorescence and absorption spectrometry improve accuracy.

Reducing human intervention increases efficiency in mercury testing.

Development of non-toxic reagents for sustainable mercury analysis.

By Type, Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption (CVAA) Dominated the Mercury Analyzer Market in 2023 with a 68% Market Share

Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption (CVAA) dominated the mercury analyzer market in 2023. Its superior sensitivity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness have made it the preferred technology in environmental monitoring and industrial applications. CVAA is extensively used in power plants, chemical manufacturing, and wastewater treatment facilities due to its ability to detect ultra-low mercury concentrations. The U.S. EPA's Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) mandate mercury emission monitoring in coal-fired power plants, driving the demand for CVAA analyzers. Moreover, technological advancements in CVAA-based portable analyzers are further expanding their application in field-based environmental assessments.

By End Use, Environmental Monitoring Segment Dominated the Mercury Analyzer Market in 2023 with a 28% Market Share

Environmental monitoring emerged as the leading end-use segment. With growing concerns over mercury pollution in air, water, and soil, regulatory agencies worldwide are enforcing stringent monitoring requirements. The UNEP Minamata Convention has prompted several nations to implement comprehensive mercury control programs, driving the adoption of mercury analyzers in environmental agencies and research institutions. Additionally, mercury contamination in fisheries has heightened the demand for mercury analyzers in food safety applications, particularly in Japan and the European Union.

North America Region Dominated the Mercury Analyzer Market In 2023, Holding A 38% Market Share.

The region’s dominance is attributed to stringent environmental regulations and high adoption rates in industrial sectors. The U.S. EPA and Canada’s Environment and Climate Change Agency have established strict mercury emission limits, compelling industries to invest in advanced mercury analyzers. The power generation sector in the U.S., which accounts for a significant portion of mercury emissions, has increasingly adopted mercury monitoring systems to comply with MATS regulations. Additionally, rising government funding for environmental research has further supported market growth.

Asia-Pacific Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Mercury Analyzer Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

Rapid industrialization, increasing environmental awareness, and regulatory measures in China, India, and Japan are key growth drivers. China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment has intensified efforts to regulate mercury emissions, particularly in the coal power sector. Additionally, Japan’s advancements in mercury analyzer technology and stringent seafood monitoring protocols have contributed to market expansion. The rising adoption of mercury analyzers in petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries further accelerates growth in the region.

Recent Developments

February 2024: Lumex Instruments introduced the Light 915M2 mercury analyzer, offering real-time, high-precision detection with Zeeman AAS technology. It featured a 50 ng/m³ detection limit, a 12-hour battery life, and required no external calibration, enhancing efficiency for lab and field use.

