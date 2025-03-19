authID Named "Best ID Management Platform" Award in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

The biometric verification and authentication leader was honored for setting a new standard in identity management with its advanced biometric solutions

DENVER, Colorado, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that it has once again been selected as the winner of the “Best ID Management Platform” award in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

Presented by FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market, the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the most innovative companies in the financial technology industry, highlighting those that have demonstrated exceptional performance and growth. authID was recognized for its groundbreaking biometric identity verification technology, which has set a new standard for precision, speed, and data privacy in the fintech industry, as well as the verification landscape at large.

This marks the third time in the past four years that authID has been recognized as the “Best ID Management Platform” by FinTech Breakthrough. The company previously received this recognition in 2022 and 2023.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as the ‘Best ID Management Platform’ by FinTech Breakthrough," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. "At authID, we are committed to helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving challenges of digital identity security. Our platform offers biometric authentication and identity verification solutions that are not only sub-second fast and accurate but also designed with privacy and compliance in mind. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team in making the digital ecosystem safer, more secure, and more user-friendly for both businesses and consumers."

As consumer awareness of data privacy grows, authID addresses the need for secure digital identity management without compromising on compliance or ease of use. By leveraging public/private key encryption and key-rotation capabilities, as well as advanced deepfake detection, authID’s solutions enable companies to control who can access sensitive data and combat sophisticated fraud. Moreover, authID’s groundbreaking PrivacyKey™ solution stores zero biometric data while retaining one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy and 25ms authentication speed, and helping prevent identity fraud, account takeovers, and data breaches, ensuring clients stay ahead of emerging threats and regulatory changes.

The FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria. For more about the 2025 Fintech Breakthrough Awards, click here . Learn more about authID and its suite of solutions here .

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution, authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, prevents account takeover, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks, and account takeover.

