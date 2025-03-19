MAIV Partners with Dominus Commercial to Tokenize U.S. Private Equity Deals



BERLIN, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIV , a pioneering platform democratizing access to private equity deals through security tokens, announces a new strategic partnership with Dominus Commercial , a premier full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in project leasing, investment sales, property management, and development construction management. The collaboration will introduce new institutional-grade investment opportunities to KYC-approved MAIV investors starting Q2, 2025.

With offices in Houston, Irving, and Fort Worth, Texas, Dominus brings more than two decades of industry expertise and a reputation for integrity, excellence, and value-driven real estate solutions. The company's extensive commercial real estate financing activities will now be tokenized and made available to MAIV users as fractional investment opportunities. These tokenized deals are set to offer above-market returns and profit-sharing opportunities while being backed by physical assets.

The innovative approach allows participants to deploy capital into Dominus’s diverse portfolio of high-performing commercial properties, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in the private equity space.

Commenting on the partnership, MAIV Founder and CEO Nicolas Taggart says:

“Dominus’ extensive network in the commercial real estate sector across Texas is a tremendous asset to MAIV and our investors. Their deal flow and quality are unmatched in the region, enabling us to roll out numerous appraised, high-yielding, and hard-asset-backed deals by Dominus Commercial to our users in the very near future. The partnership marks a crucial step towards making investments previously reserved for the top .1 percent accessible to the average investor.”

Stephen LaMure, CEO and President of Dominus Commercial, comments:

“At Dominus, we have been dedicated to providing exceptional commercial real estate services that add value to every transaction since 2000. MAIV's innovative blockchain-based approach has the potential to reshape an industry that has seemed trapped in old mechanisms and inefficiencies for decades. It's a win-win situation for all parties involved, and Dominus is proud to be part of this bold attempt to ease access to exclusive private equity deals while significantly increasing the efficiency and transparency of corporate and financing processes.”

This first-of-its-kind collaboration paves the way for a new era in both commercial real estate financing and security token opportunities, where quality, efficiency, accessibility, transparency, and security drive sustainable long-term growth. More details on the first tokenized investment opportunities will be available to MAIV’s approved investors soon via its website and social media channels.

About MAIV

MAIV democratizes access to private equity deals and enables investors of any size to participate in these highly lucrative deals backed with appraised hard assets. Tied to unique on-chain security tokens that provide legal rights to a specific allocation, commercial deals by MAIV combine institutional-grade yields and securities with the transparency, speed, and cost-efficiency of blockchain technology. Launching in Q2 2025, the MAIV platform will enable participation in new tokenized investment pools as well as the purchase and sale of stakes in existing contracts on its secondary market.

About Dominus Commercial

Dominus Commercial is a full-service commercial real estate firm founded in 2000 by Stephen LaMure. Based in Texas, USA, Dominus offers services include strategic planning, contract negotiations, market analysis, property management, construction management, acquisitions and dispositions.

Media contacts:

MAIV

Simon Moser

Head of Communications

press@maiv.io

Dominus Commercial

Stephen LaMure

President

slamure@dominuscommercial.com

