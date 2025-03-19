Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB which took place on 19th March 2025

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter - the Meeting) of AUGA group, AB under restructuring (legal entity code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter - the Company) took place on 19th March 2025, the shareholders attending the Meeting held 146,487,361 shares, which entitled them to 146,487,361 votes i.e. 62,65% of votes granted by all shares of the Company.

The Meeting was initiated, and the proposal for the revocation of the Board (in corpore) was made by minority shareholders holding more than 1/10 of the shares. Prior to the Meeting, the Company expressed its position to maintain stability and ensure business continuity by not revoking the current Board before the end of its term. At the Meeting held on March 19, 2025, the initiators of the proposal did not participate and did not vote for the proposed resolution.

At the Meeting, a significant majority of votes decided not to approve the minority shareholders' proposal for the revocation of the current Board, meaning it will continue its work until the end of its term. 0.02% of the Meeting participants supported the proposal to revoke the Board.

"I would like to emphasize once again that the current Board is making every effort to complete the initiated projects and support the management in finding solutions that best serve the core interests of the AUGA group companies and its stakeholders in the context of restructuring," said Kęstutis Juščius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group, AB.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Provision of actual information on the restructuring process of the Company Withdrawal of the Board (in corpore) Election of the new Board Approval of the remuneration for newly elected Board

The following decisions have been taken at the Meeting:

1. Provision of actual information on the restructuring process of the Company.

Proposed draft decision:

Actual information on the restructuring process of the Company shall be considered as presented (no decision shall be taken).

Decision:

Taken for the information.

2. Withdrawal of the Board (in corpore)

Proposed draft decision:

To remove the Board of the Company (in corpore) before the end of its term of office.

Decision:

Following that the majority of shareholders participated at the Meeting voted against the proposed draft decision, the decision has not been adopted.

As the decision regarding the Board's revocation (in corpore) was not adopted, agenda items 3 and 4 (election of the new Board and its remuneration) were not put to the vote. This is because the relevance of these agenda items ceased to exist due to the absence of a decision on Board revocation.

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA group, AB under restructuring

Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340