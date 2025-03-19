New Vishay Intertechnology Control Knobs Are Easy to Grip With Bare Hands or Gloves

MALVERN, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of control knobs designed to be used with the company’s panel potentiometer portfolio. Available in plastic (ABS) or metallic (aluminum) materials, the Vishay Sfernice ACCK series devices are easy to grip with bare hands or gloves and are highly customizable to meet specific customer requirements.

Featuring lateral screw fixing as a locking system, the control knobs released today can be paired with Vishay’s panel potentiometers to provide a complete solution for industrial motor drives, welding equipment, power tools, and infrastructure; radios; medical equipment; agricultural vehicles and farm equipment; and railway equipment, cranes, trucks, and ships.

The ACCK series is available in round, pointer, and skirted shapes with a wide range of diameters from 10 mm to 35 mm, heights from 12 mm to 27 mm, and shaft diameters from 3 mm to 6.35 mm. All knobs can be customized for marking and color — black, white, silver, grey, blue, red, yellow, and green. Metallic knobs can also be provided with custom shapes and shaft diameters upon request.

Samples and production quantities of the ACCK series are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

