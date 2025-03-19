Lottery.com Completes Spektrum Ltd Acquisition Deal at a $3 Share Price

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, has completed the acquisition of Spektrum Ltd from PlusEvo Ltd through a signed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on March 13, 2025. This acquisition, valued at $1.5 million in common stock at $3 per share, supports Lottery.com’s strategic expansion and the development of Lottery.com International. The acquisition provides the Company with a compliant platform to support lottery, sweepstakes and social gaming operations in dozens of international jurisdictions.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, commented:

"I am delighted about this acquisition. Lottery.com is on track to becoming a globally recognized and trusted brand, and this acquisition is a pivotal step in establishing our international presence. Owning and controlling our proprietary technology strengthens our ability to scale operations worldwide, aligns with our commitment to relaunch Lottery.com’s ticket sales operations, and unlocks greater geographical revenue opportunities—ultimately delivering increased value to our shareholders. This tech deal is the first closed deal of 2025, marking an exciting milestone following our successful executive summit."

This acquisition marks the first of several strategic moves planned for 2025 as Lottery.com pursues further domestic and international expansion. With multi-jurisdictional operations and an initial focus on Europe, Africa, and Asia, the Company is positioned to significantly broaden its brand reach, expand its audience, and accelerate revenue growth in the coming months.

