Questex’s StreamTV Show 2025 Expands with Record-Setting Sponsorship and Attendance Projections

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for professionals in the streaming television industry, is gearing up for its largest and most impactful event yet. Taking place June 11 - 13 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, CO, this year's show is pacing towards a 50% year-over-year increase in attendance with more than 1,500 attendees. StreamTV Show promises to deliver unparalleled insights, expanded networking opportunities and its biggest exhibit space to date – showcasing industry leading content and cutting-edge innovations that will become the foundation of streaming television’s future.

With close to 100 exhibitors, sponsors and partners already confirmed – and more being added – StreamTV Show 2025 is on track to set new records for attendance and industry participation.

The show is expected to have a sold-out exhibit hall, with top sponsors including brands like Wurl, Frequency, Xumo, LG, Vizio, Tivo, Gracenote/Nielsen, Google Ad Manager, TripleLift, Filmrise, Shout Studios, Merzigo, and Stripe.

What’s New at StreamTV Show 2025?

The Big Bash & StreamTV Awards – Celebrating groundbreaking achievements and innovators followed by a party where connections are made and ideas come to life.

– Celebrating groundbreaking achievements and innovators followed by a party where connections are made and ideas come to life. Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit - an interactive experience that will map out the shifting landscape of media, exploring the convergence of streaming, technology, and consumer behavior.

- an interactive experience that will map out the shifting landscape of media, exploring the convergence of streaming, technology, and consumer behavior. TVREV's Pre-Game Workshop: The Future of Streamonomics : TVREV takes you behind the scenes to learn what’s really going on in the CTV and FAST space. What are the trends to watch? Which ones should you ignore? Who is setting the pace and who is just faking it? Led by Alan Wolk with top industry pros speaking.

TVREV takes you behind the scenes to learn what’s really going on in the CTV and FAST space. What are the trends to watch? Which ones should you ignore? Who is setting the pace and who is just faking it? Led by Alan Wolk with top industry pros speaking. StreamTV Connect - a premier networking program that connects senior-level executives in content acquisition, technology, and advertising with leading suppliers through curated 15-minute, strategic meetings. These focused engagements are designed to deliver value, fostering meaningful connections that drive innovation and shape the future of streaming and TV.

An Unmatched Speaker Lineup

StreamTV Show 2025 boasts an unparalleled lineup of top executives, thought leaders and industry visionaries who’ll discuss the evolving landscape and future of streaming television. Newly added speakers include Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi, Charlotte Maines, Director of Fire TV Business and Devices Advertising, Amazon Fire TV and Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Data Officer, Paramount Streaming with more names added daily. View featured speakers here .

Sponsorship & Exhibition Opportunities Are Filling Fast

With limited spaces remaining, companies looking to showcase their latest innovations and connect with key decision-makers should secure their participation now. For more information on exhibiting or sponsoring, visit https://www.streamtvshow.com/streamtvshowcom/why-sponso r .

Register Now – Early Bird Discounts End April 4

Attendees can take advantage of early bird discount pricing though April 4. Register now at https://www.streamtvshow.com/ and join the premier gathering for streaming professionals.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a conference - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for streaming television. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com .

