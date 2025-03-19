SoftServe Wins NVIDIA’s 2025 Americas NPN Service Delivery Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced it has been selected as an NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) 2025 partner of the year for service delivery in the Americas region. Being named NVIDIA’s 2025 Americas NPN Service Delivery Partner of the Year is a direct reflection of SoftServe’s catalyst work developing and launching a series of Generative AI (Gen AI) solutions built with NVIDIA Blueprints, providing a conduit for rapid enterprise AI adoption.

SoftServe’s Service Delivery Partner of the Year Award recognize the company’s impact accelerating enterprise deployments with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse using custom NVIDIA Blueprints that tap into NVIDIA NIM microservices, including the SoftServe QA Agent, which is the eighth SoftServe Gen AI solution in the series to hit the market.

“Our teams helped propel NVIDIA Blueprints forward through rapid creation and execution of eight quality solutions that are driving Gen AI proliferation, integration, and innovation across many industries,” said Harry Propper, CEO of SoftServe. “This award is a testament to SoftServe’s mission to make our customers and partners successful. It’s also a well-deserved win underscored by the fact that SoftServe was organically nominated without prompt or application. Our hard work, ingenuity, and close collaboration with the NVIDIA team is what got us here today.”

The global NPN Program provides partners with the expertise required to develop, deploy, and prioritize energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions designed for today’s most demanding machine learning and AI workloads. Previously, SoftServe was named the 2024 Consulting Partner of the Year for EMEA and the 2023 Outstanding Impact Partner of the Year, demonstrating the company’s strong support in the NVIDIA ecosystem.

“Businesses racing to adopt AI seek trusted partners with a proven track record of delivering seamless AI experiences,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization, NVIDIA. “SoftServe has demonstrated broad expertise in deploying tailored applications built with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA NIM microservices, and NVIDIA Omniverse to help businesses drive results across agentic and physical AI.”

This year’s awards were announced during NVIDIA’s annual conference, GTC 2025, following the launch of SoftServe QA Agent, which aims to boost quality and assurance (QA) processes with AI test automation. SoftServe is showcasing three immersive demos, including the seventh solution Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant, at GTC booth #1009.

Catch the experts in action with presentations on AI content creation, space mission design with NVIDIA Omniverse, and more topics outlined in the GTC 2025 Session Catalog. For those at home to learn more about SoftServe's collaboration with NVIDIA, please visit this website.



ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing.