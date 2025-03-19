Kvika banki hf.: Annual General Meeting 26 March 2025 - final proposals of the Board

On 5 March 2025, Kvika‘s Board of Directors issued a Meeting Announcement to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kvika banki hf., scheduled for March 26, at 4:00 pm, to be held at Nauthóll in Reykjavík. At the same time, the Board published its motions for the AGM, noting that, in light of an ongoing buy-back programme at the time of publication, it intended to update the proposal for a reduction in share capital through cancellation of own shares and corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association, in accordance with the number of own shares on 19 March 2025. The Board has reviewed the current number of own shares, which stands at 92.041.303 and proposes a share capital reduction of 91.073.340 and that the Articles of Association will be amended accordingly. Kvika‘s Board of Directors have amended its proposals accordingly, and final motions of the Board are to be found here.

Additionally, attention is drawn to the following. Shareholders or their proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either online or in person at Nauthóll, are asked to register here no later than 4:00 pm on 24 March, two days before the AGM. The registration must be accompanied by a photo of valid identification and power of attorney, if applicable. Voting will take place through Lumi AGM, whether shareholders attend the meeting at Nauthóll or participate electronically.

Further information on registration and participation on the AGM is accessible here and all meeting documents are available on the Company's website, www.kvika.is/en/agm.