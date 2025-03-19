Starbucks Partners at Surrey’s Alder Crossing join United Steelworkers union

SURREY, British Columbia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventeen Starbucks partners at the Alder Crossing location in Surrey, B.C., have officially joined the United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 2009, marking a significant step in their fight for fair treatment and stronger workplace protections.

“Joining USW Local 2009 is an empowering step, knowing that we, as partners, have strong representation to stand up against corporate overreach and unfair practices at Starbucks,” said a partner from Alder Crossing.

The decision to unionize comes in response to concerns over new management practices that have negatively impacted workplace morale.

“The main issue was new management came in and started to write up and coach partners. With this new management, we did not receive the same level of respect that our previous manager gave us,” said another partner from Alder Crossing.

This unionization effort reflects a growing momentum among Starbucks workers across Canada who are demanding better wages, job security and a voice in workplace decisions.

“We are thrilled to welcome these dedicated partners to the USW family,” said Monivoi Vataiki, USW Organizer. “Starbucks Partners deserve fair treatment, respect and the ability to negotiate for improved conditions in their workplaces. The courage shown by the Alder Crossing partners sets an example for others looking to make meaningful change in their stores.”

Following a hearing, the B.C. Labour Relations Board has granted an application by USW Local 2009 to vary its certification for a unit employed by Starbucks in the Lower Mainland. As a result, the Alder Crossing bargaining unit will join others composed of employees in Surrey, Langley and Power River.

The USW also represents workers at several other Starbucks locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Starbucks workers interested in joining the USW can learn more about the benefits at betterworknow.ca/starbucks.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

