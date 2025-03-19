Table Trac, Inc. Reports Year End Results for 2024

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The 10-K can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

2024 Highlights

Record Gross Revenue

Record maintenance revenue of $5.37 Million, an approximate 8% increase over the prior year.

Maintenance revenue accounted for 48.2% of total revenues.

Other revenue increased 44.7% as a result of an increase in recurring monthly fees relating to DataTrac and SlotSuite.

Table Trac declared and paid three quarterly dividends of $0.01/share.

The CasinoTrac system was installed in eight locations during 2024. At the end of 2024, Table Trac had casino management systems, table games management systems and ancillary products installed with approximately 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide.

Earnings per share remained strong at $0.34/share – diluted.

Management Commentary

Table Trac, Inc CFO Randy Gilbert commented: 2024 was another strong year for Table Trac. The company ended the year having installed eight new systems and had five projects in our backlog. We expect most of the backlogged projects to be installed by the end of Q2 2025. Our maintenance revenue continues to increase. One of the most significant developments was the increase in recurring fees related to DataTrac and SlotSuite.

Table Trac Inc. continues to add product offerings while expanding our customer base. The result is building contemporary ways we can sustain and deliver shareholder value and per share earnings.”, said Chad Hoehne, President & CEO





About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions, and provide vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry. Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts in over 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features, and ancillary products. More information is available at http://www.CasinoTrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Randy Gilbert

Chief Financial Officer

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877 or investorrelations@Casinotrac.com