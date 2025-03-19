Landsbankinn hf.: Results of the 2025 AGM of Landsbankinn

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Landsbankinn, held on 19 March 2025, agreed to pay a dividend amounting to ISK 18,892 million to shareholders.

The dividend is equivalent to 50% of 2024 profits. The dividend will be paid in two tranches, firstly on 26 March 2025 and secondly on 17 September 2025. As a result, total dividend paid by the Bank in the years 2013-2025 amounts to ISK 210.6 billion.

At the AGM, held in Reykjastræti 6, Jón Thorvarður Sigurgeirsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, delivered the report from the Board of Directors for 2024. Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO, spoke of the Bank’s operation, strategy and activities in the past operating year.

The Bank’s annual financial statement was approved, as was the proposed Remuneration Policy and remuneration to Directors of the Board. The AGM elected Ríkisendurskoðun as the company’s auditor for the 2025 operating year. The Auditor General, in accordance with an authorisation to outsource tasks, and following a tender process, has nominated auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. as auditor of the company's annual financial statement for the operating year 2025.

The following persons were elected Directors and Alternates to sit on the Board of Landsbankinn hf. until its next AGM:

Directors:

Jón Thorvarður Sigurgeirsson (Chairman)

Eva Halldórsdóttir

Kristján Th. Davíðsson

Rebekka Jóelsdóttir

Steinunn Thorsteinsdóttir

Thór Hauksson

Örn Guðmundsson

Alternates:

Sigurður Jón Björnsson

Stefanía G. Halldórsdóttir





Hjörleifur Pálsson was elected as external member to the Bank’s Audit Committee.





