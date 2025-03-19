LLYC Strengthens Its Creative Structure In The U.S. With New Appointments

LLYC enhances creative leadership team naming Chris Bissonnette as U.S. Creative Lead, Paige Wirth as U.S. Marketing Solutions Lead, and Drake Evans as U.S. Creative Director

Team will work to advance LLYC’s marketing evolution in the U.S.



DETROIT, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm, LLYC, (BME:LLYC) today announced creative leadership appointments in the United States, strengthening its creative bench in the region.

Chris Bissonnette has been named U.S. Creative Lead. With a career spanning over two decades in design, advertising, and creative production in both Canada and the United States, Bissonnette has collaborated with a diverse range of esteemed brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Scion, OnStar, Buick, GMC, Chevrolet, and Cadillac.

Beyond automotive expertise, Bissonnette has also worked with renowned organizations such as The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, The Detroit Movement Festival, The Coachella Festival, Cleveland Clinic, and Anheuser-Busch.

He will be based in Detroit, Michigan where he will lead the evolution of LLYC’s creative standard in the U.S. and strengthen the creative team with the aim of offering the best ideas to contribute to the business and projects of our clients.

“It is an exciting time to join LLYC. The organization possesses a profound enthusiasm for its work. This infectious energy is refueling my passion for our craft,” said Bissonnette. “I’m thrilled to assist in unlocking the boundless potential of our team.”

Additionally, Paige Wirth has been appointed as U.S. Marketing Solutions Lead. In her role, she will expand LLYC’s U.S. marketing services, maximize current capabilities in market research, digital marketing and creative, as well as oversee the day-to-day operations of the firm’s client-facing marketing strategy and creative teams.

Wirth joined Lambert by LLYC in June 2022 and has over a decade of experience leading and executing multimillion-dollar product launches, integrated marketing campaigns and strategic brand initiatives.

Before joining the company, Wirth spent five years with Michigan Economic Development Corporation, where she served as Director of Marketing. In this role, she managed business marketing strategy and execution and guided advertising agencies to promote business and economic development.

“LLYC is known for innovation and delivering exceptional results for our clients. I am excited to build on that success by evolving our marketing solutions as we scale our operations to elevate the impact of our services and creative capabilities.”

As part of the restructuring, Drake Evans has also been appointed as U.S. Creative Director. In his role, he will lead the U.S. team of designers, writers, multimedia experts and oversee content production capability.

Chris, Paige, and Drake will work hand in hand with Mauricio Guerrero, Americas Chief Creative Officer and Federico Isuani, Partner and Americas Marketing Solutions General Director.

“Chris’s arrival reaffirms our ambition to have a world-class creative product in the region. His experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm will be key to making it happen. At LLYC, we are excited to give him a very warm welcome as he joins our team,” said Guerrero.

“The appointment of Chris, Paige, and Drake is a clear demonstration of LLYC’s vision to position itself as a relevant advertising player in the American market. These appointments are fundamental to our marketing evolution strategy, allowing us to build on the success of our creative and digital marketing capabilities," said Isuani.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

In 2023, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 83.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 35 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

Press Contact:

Lauren Pulte

lauren.pulte@llyc.global

248.885.2607

llyc.global