Quick Customer Intelligence and Maropost Deepen Partnership, Giving Casinos More Control Over Engaging and Personalizing Customer Interactions

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Customer Intelligence (QCI) a leading provider of innovative gaming and hospitality intelligence platforms, has deepened their partnership with Maropost, the leading provider of B2C ecommerce and retail technology. The partnership enables more meaningful and proactive communication between QCI's casino clients and the casino guests.

B2C companies are often bogged down by the expense and time spent managing technology tools, pulling focus away from the customer experience. Maropost enables QCI, and its casino clients, to stop focusing on tech and return their guests to the center of their business.

Key to making this happen is Maropost's “unified identifier” (UID). Casino operators can now use their own “player IDs” as Maropost’s UID, enabling a unified view of guest activity, even in cases of shared guest email addresses. Flexible UIDs result in improved tracking, engagement, and personalized communications across multiple channels.

“Managing customer relationships and guest satisfaction is at the very heart of success," said Jarred Young, VP of Revenue at Maropost. "A unified view of the guest experience is critical. and great partners such as QCI, and their network of casino clients, recognize that, too."

Since loyalty programs, shared email addresses, on-premises interactions, and multi-channel engagement are crucial to the gaming industry, the partnership enables casinos to:

Increase efficiency and data integration

Seamlessly unify customer profiles across touchpoints

Enhance personalization regardless of email address

Improve operational efficiency and customer segmentation

"Guest experience is everything in our business," said Andrew Cardino, co-founder, Quick Customer Intelligence. "Loyalty, engagement, retention, and real-time interaction, Maropost not only understands, but delivers for our clients."

Maropost UID management is currently available across the entire Maropost platform.

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure, Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, ecommerce, and retail solutions. Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has made multiple appearances on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list and G2’s leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm. Learn more at www.maropost.com.

