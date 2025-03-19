Epsilon Announces Full Year 2024 Results

HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year and Q4 2024 Highlights:

Epsilon - Full Year 2024 & Q4 2024
  20242023Q4 2024Q3 2024YoY%QoQ%
NRI Production       
GasMMcf6,1428,3401,7651,304-26%35%
OilMbbl187655253186%-3%
NGLMbbl6939171778%-2%
TotalMmcfe7,6768,9652,1761,727-14%26%
        
Revenues$M      
Gas 10,78614,8643,9581,904-27%108%
Oil 13,7315,0913,5373,965170%-11%
NGL 1,48298438533551%15%
Midstream1 5,5249,7911,0601,084-44%-2%
Total 31,52330,7308,9407,2883%23%
        
Realized Prices2       
Gas$/Mcf1.761.782.241.46-1%54%
Oil$/Bbl73.6177.9668.3874.27-6%-8%
NGL$/Bbl21.4125.2922.9819.56-15%17%
        
Adj. EBITDA$M17,57818,8285,3353,744-7%43%
        
Cash + STI3$M6,99032,6496,9908,775-79%-20%
        
Capex4$M34,88722,0383,8043,90858%-3%
        
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations
3) Includes restricted cash balance 
4) Includes acquisitions      


The Company returned $7.3 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2024.

  • $5.5 million through the quarterly dividends
  • $1.8 million through the repurchase of 373,700 shares at an average price of $4.88 per share

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we expected, the challenging natural gas environment continued in 2024, Marcellus net wellhead prices were below $2 per Mcf for the year and a meaningful portion (est. 20-25%) of our production for the year was curtailed. This also impacted our midstream business and led to lower throughput volumes for the Auburn Gas Gathering System. We were fully aligned with the operator to hold these reserves back for a better pricing environment, and we are now seeing curtailed volumes, alongside delayed volumes from new wells, back online in the first quarter of 2025. These volumes started to ramp in the fourth quarter, but we are now producing 75% more natural gas in the Marcellus than our 2024 average net daily volumes, into a much improved gas price environment.

We continued to invest in our Texas assets during the year, where we now have 7 gross producing wells, all performing better than or as expected, and approximately 14,000 gross undeveloped acres holding up to 40 gross undeveloped 2-mile locations, in the heart of the ascendant Barnett play. We expect development activity to resume there in the second half of 2025. As mentioned last year, this project successfully diversified our commodity mix and provides optionality for multi-year capital allocation.

In the fourth quarter, we entered into a JV in Alberta with a reputable US sponsor-backed operator. This met our criteria of low entry cost, drill-bit focused, large inventory runway, capable operator and attractive well economics. We are excited about the opportunity as it covers over 30,000 gross acres where the well returns screen attractive on productivity, drilling and completion cost structure, and royalty regime. We have drilled and completed the first two wells and expect to discuss those initial results soon.

During the year we continued our track record of shareholder returns with the fixed quarterly dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.

With growing cash flows and over $50 million in available liquidity, the Company is in a strong position to continue to execute on drilling activity and opportunistic deal-making while still returning cash to shareholders.

We are setup for a strong year in 2025, and we expect material growth in production and cash flows.”

2024 Operations:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 58% increase year over year. Texas accounted for approximately 70% of the total, related to the acquisition of 3 gross (0.75 net) wells and 3,246 undeveloped acres in Q1 2024, and the development of 2 gross (0.5 net) wells in Q2 & Q3 2024. Pennsylvania accounted for 15% of the total, primarily related to the completion of 10 gross (0.8 net) wells during the year. The remainder was primarily related to the drilling of 4 gross (1.5 net) wells in Alberta.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 36.9 Bcf gross natural gas volumes during the year, or 101 MMcf/d.

Reserves:

The Company has received the year-end 2024 third party reserves report completed by the engineering firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton. The table below summarizes the report.

                          
Epsilon Net Year End Reserves
                          
  12/31/2023 12/31/2024 YoY Change
  OilNGLGasTotal OilNGLGasTotal OilNGLGasTotalTotal
  MbblMbblMMcfMmcfe MbblMbblMMcfMmcfe MbblMbblMMcfMmcfe%
Proved Developed 272 249 47,555 50,681  847 490 56,851 64,872  575 241 9,296 14,191 28%
Proved Undeveloped 69 134 18,361 19,581  725 387 12,550 19,225  656 253 (5,811)(356)-2%
Total Proved 341 383 65,916 70,262  1,572 877 69,401 84,097  1,231 494 3,485 13,835 20%
                          
Total Probable 354 437 156,730 161,474  380 384 137,906 142,487  26 (53)(18,824)(18,987)-12%
                          
Total Proved + Probable 695 820 222,646 231,736  1,952 1,261 207,307 226,584  1,257 441 (15,339)(5,152)-2%


As shown in the table above, Company Proved reserves increased 20% year over year. Produced volumes accounted for an 11% decrease, offset by revisions to prior estimates (+14%) and acquisitions and development activity during the year (+16%). Company Probable reserves decreased 12% year over year.

The primary drivers for the positive revisions were (1) changes to the development plan in PA (as provided by the operator), moving Probable reserves to Proved, (2) Proved reserves acquisitions in Texas, and (3) development activity in Texas adding Proved undeveloped reserves.

The majority of the Company’s inventory in Texas is not included in the reserve report, due to no offset producing wells. The Company believes the unaccounted-for inventory is comparable to the existing wells in the project and expects to add meaningful reserves in Texas with incremental development.

Current Hedge Book:

Hedge Book           
Trade DateProduct StructureRefContract Start Contract End  Price / Strike
Outstanding Metric
01/14/2025Crude OilSwapNYMEX WTI CMA04/01/2025 09/30/2025 $72.35 (14,900.00)BBL
01/07/2025Crude OilSwapNYMEX WTI CMA04/01/2025 12/31/2025 $70.20 (24,600.00)BBL
12/30/2024Natural GasSwapNYMEX Henry Hub (LD)04/01/2025 10/31/2025 $3.49 (214,000.00)MMBTU
12/30/2024Natural GasSwapTenn Z4 300L Basis04/01/2025 10/31/2025 -$0.94 (214,000.00)MMBTU
11/21/2024Natural GasSwapNYMEX Henry Hub (LD)04/01/2025 10/31/2025 $3.23 (321,000.00)MMBTU
11/21/2024Natural GasSwapTenn Z4 300L Basis04/01/2025 10/31/2025 -$0.93 (321,000.00)MMBTU
11/20/2024Natural GasSwapNYMEX Henry Hub (LD)04/01/2025 10/31/2025 $3.16 (214,000.00)MMBTU
11/20/2024Natural GasSwapTenn Z4 300L Basis04/01/2025 10/31/2025 -$0.89 (214,000.00)MMBTU
11/13/2024Natural GasSwapNYMEX Henry Hub (LD)04/01/2025 10/31/2025 $3.08 (535,000.00)MMBTU
11/13/2024Natural GasSwapTenn Z4 300L Basis04/01/2025 10/31/2025 -$0.89 (535,000.00)MMBTU
10/07/2024Crude OilSwapNYMEX WTI CMA04/01/2025 06/30/2025 $72.00 (7,500.00)BBL
10/02/2024Natural GasSwapNYMEX Henry Hub (LD)04/01/2025 10/31/2025 $3.23 (535,000.00)MMBTU
10/02/2024Natural GasSwapTenn Z4 300L Basis04/01/2025 10/31/2025 -$1.04 (535,000.00)MMBTU
02/26/2024Crude OilSwapNYMEX WTI CMA03/01/2025 03/01/2025 $74.34 (4,389.00)BBL


About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
       
  Year ended December 31,
  2024
 2023
Revenues from contracts with customers:       
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $25,998,712  $20,939,221 
Gas gathering and compression revenue  5,524,063   9,790,531 
Total revenue  31,522,775   30,729,752 
       
Operating costs and expenses:      
Lease operating expenses  7,264,824   6,405,281 
Gathering system operating expenses  2,265,190   2,459,694 
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion  10,185,119   7,685,084 
Impairment expense  1,450,076    
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties     1,449,871 
General and administrative expenses:      
Stock based compensation expense  1,244,416   1,018,262 
Other general and administrative expenses  5,688,714   6,293,234 
Total operating costs and expenses  28,098,339   25,311,426 
Operating income  3,424,436   5,418,326 
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest income  493,277   1,673,241 
Interest expense  (46,400)  (80,379)
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts  (391,147)  3,130,055 
Other income  76,727   4,357 
Other income, net  132,457   4,727,274 
       
Net income before income tax expense  3,556,893   10,145,600 
Income tax expense  1,629,093   3,200,447 
NET INCOME $1,927,800  $6,945,153 
Currency translation adjustments  262,588   (3,872)
Unrealized (loss) gain on securities  (1,598)  1,598 
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $2,188,790  $6,942,879 
       
Net income per share, basic $0.09  $0.31 
Net income per share, diluted $0.09  $0.31 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic  21,930,277   22,496,772 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted  21,930,277   22,511,647 

        

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
       
  December 31, December 31,
  2024
 2023
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $6,519,793  $13,403,628 
Accounts receivable  5,843,722   6,015,448 
Short term investments     18,775,106 
Fair value of derivatives     1,219,025 
Prepaid income taxes  975,963   952,301 
Other current assets  792,041   763,288 
Total current assets  14,131,519   41,128,796 
Non-current assets      
Property and equipment:      
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method      
Proved properties  191,349,210   160,263,511 
Unproved properties  28,364,186   25,504,873 
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment  (122,751,395)  (113,708,210)
     Total oil and gas properties, net  96,962,001   72,060,174 
Gathering system  43,116,371   42,738,273 
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment  (36,449,511)  (35,539,996)
     Total gathering system, net  6,666,860   7,198,277 
Land  637,764   637,764 
Buildings and other property and equipment, net  259,335   291,807 
     Total property and equipment, net  104,525,960   80,188,022 
Other assets:      
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term  344,589   441,987 
Restricted cash  470,000   470,000 
Prepaid drilling costs  982,717   1,813,808 
Total non-current assets  106,323,266   82,913,817 
Total assets $120,454,785  $124,042,613 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable trade $2,334,732  $3,149,371 
Gathering fees payable  997,016   1,136,237 
Royalties payable  1,400,976   1,422,898 
Accrued capital expenditures  572,079   696,761 
Accrued compensation  695,018   636,295 
Other accrued liabilities  371,503   649,037 
Fair value of derivatives  487,548   118,770 
Operating lease liabilities  121,135   86,473 
Total current liabilities  6,980,007   7,895,842 
Non-current liabilities      
Asset retirement obligations  3,652,296   3,502,952 
Deferred income taxes  12,738,577   11,553,943 
Operating lease liabilities, long term  355,776   476,911 
Total non-current liabilities  16,746,649   15,533,806 
Total liabilities  23,726,656   23,429,648 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)      
Shareholders' equity      
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding      
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,008,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 22,222,722 issued and 22,151,848 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023  116,081,031   118,272,565 
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at December 31, 2024 and 70,874 at December 31, 2023     (360,326)
Additional paid-in capital  12,118,907   10,874,491 
Accumulated deficit  (41,505,076)  (37,946,042)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  10,033,267   9,772,277 
Total shareholders' equity  96,728,129   100,612,965 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $120,454,785  $124,042,613 


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
       
  Year ended December 31,
  2024
 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $1,927,800  $6,945,153 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion  10,185,119   7,685,084 
Impairment expense  1,450,076    
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities  (297,637)  (836,528)
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties     1,449,871 
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts  391,147   (3,130,055)
Settlement received on derivative contracts  1,196,656   3,251,890 
Settlement of asset retirement obligation  (88,992)  (509,802)
Stock-based compensation expense  1,244,416   1,018,262 
Deferred income tax expense  1,184,634   936,549 
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  171,726   1,185,938 
Prepaid income taxes  (23,662)  187,793 
Other assets and liabilities  (17,828)  126,347 
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities  (493,176)  (122,203)
Net cash provided by operating activities  16,830,279   18,188,299 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties  (4,507,280)  (8,136,442)
Additions to proved oil and gas properties  (31,695,651)  (10,377,642)
Additions to gathering system properties  (341,452)  (82,302)
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment  (16,513)  (49,689)
Purchases of short term investments - held to maturity     (32,812,974)
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale  (4,045,785)  (11,988,982)
Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity  6,743,178   26,864,976 
Proceeds from short term investments - available for sale  16,373,752    
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties     12,498 
Prepaid drilling costs  831,091   (1,813,808)
Net cash used in investing activities  (16,658,660)  (38,384,365)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Buyback of common shares  (1,831,208)  (6,055,601)
Exercise of stock options     62,875 
Dividends paid  (5,486,834)  (5,600,655)
Debt issuance costs     (140,000)
Net cash used in financing activities  (7,318,042)  (11,733,381)
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  262,588   (3,872)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (6,883,835)  (31,933,319)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  13,873,628   45,806,947 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $6,989,793  $13,873,628 
       
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:      
Income tax paid - federal $414,250  $1,250,000 
Income tax paid - state (PA) $  $182,000 
Income tax (refund) paid - state (other) $(2,071) $7,583 
Interest paid $16,832  $97,595 
       
Non-cash investing activities:      
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $(862,744) $1,611,724 
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $36,645  $16,969 
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $54,902  $1,190,579 


  Year ended December 31,
  2024
 2023
Net income $1,927,800  $6,945,153 
Add Back:      
Interest income, net  (446,877)  (1,592,862)
Income tax expense  1,629,093   3,200,447 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion  10,185,119   7,685,084 
Impairment expense  1,450,076    
Stock based compensation expense  1,244,416   1,018,262 
Loss on sale of assets     1,449,871 
Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement  1,587,803   121,835 
Foreign currency translation loss  570   (278)
Adjusted EBITDA $17,578,000  $18,827,512 


Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (8) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.