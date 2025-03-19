TownSq Honored with Prestigious CACM Vision Awards

DALLAS, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq, the leading community management technology provider, and its Vice President of Sales, Robert Simpson, have been recognized with top honors at the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) Vision Awards.

Robert Simpson was awarded the Vision Award for Leadership at the CACM Northern Law Seminar & Expo in Oakland, California, in February. This distinguished award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the community management industry.

Additionally, TownSq was honored with the Vision Award for Company Culture at the CACM Southern Law Seminar & Expo in Anaheim, California, on March 14, 2025. This accolade celebrates organizations that foster a strong, positive workplace culture, prioritizing employee engagement, innovation, and excellence in service.

“Receiving the Vision Award for Leadership is a tremendous honor, and I am deeply grateful to be recognized among such accomplished professionals,” said Robert Simpson, Vice President of Sales at TownSq. “At TownSq, we are committed to elevating the community management industry, and this recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

TownSq’s commitment to innovation and enhancing community management services has positioned the company as an industry leader. The Vision Awards, CACM’s highest honor, recognize individuals and organizations that exceed the highest standards of professionalism, skill, and ethical leadership in the California community management industry.

For more information about the California Association of Community Managers, please visit www.https://cacm.org/.

About TownSq

TownSq is a leading digital platform that transforms the community living experience by connecting neighbors, HOA boards, management teams, and vendors. With a mission to streamline operations and enhance communication, TownSq offers the most comprehensive suite of community management tools in the industry, designed to improve property values and the quality of life for millions of residents nationwide. For more information, visit www.townsq.io.