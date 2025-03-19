Milton Hydro Honoured with EDA Customer Service Excellence Award

MILTON, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro is proud to announce it has been awarded the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) Customer Service Excellence Award at the EDA Awards Gala. This recognition highlights Milton Hydro’s commitment to delivering customer-centric innovations and exceptional service.





“Receiving the EDA Customer Service Excellence Award is an incredible honour and a reflection of our team’s dedication to providing outstanding customer experiences,” said Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro. “Our team recognized the increasing need for customers to access self-serve options and information on demand. By meeting our customers where they are most comfortable and ensuring they have the tools to understand and manage their energy consumption and accounts, we are making a meaningful impact.”

The Milton Hydro 2.0 OMNI Channel Customer Service Transformation has introduced a comprehensive and resilient cloud-based platform. This modernization included the integration of voice, email, and chat support, enhanced by AI-powered virtual assistance and proactive outage management notifications. The platform enables customers to engage seamlessly across their preferred communication channels, resulting in greater satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies.

Key features of Milton Hydro’s enhanced service include:

360° Customer View: Providing agents with real-time insights and integrated customer information for even faster and more personalized support.

Providing agents with real-time insights and integrated customer information for even faster and more personalized support. AI Virtual Assistant: Streamlining repetitive inquiries, empowering customers to resolve concerns related to their accounts and billing independently through the website and phone system.

Streamlining repetitive inquiries, empowering customers to resolve concerns related to their accounts and billing independently through the website and phone system. Proactive Outage Notifications: Allowing customers to stay informed with real-time updates through posting on X (Twitter), or via the Milton Hydro Outage Map, and through the phone system and AI Virtual Assistant on the website.

Allowing customers to stay informed with real-time updates through posting on X (Twitter), or via the Milton Hydro Outage Map, and through the phone system and AI Virtual Assistant on the website. Enhanced Self-Service Options: Increasing flexibility and convenience for customers through automated solutions.

Milton Hydro extends its sincere congratulations to all the nominees and award recipients at the EDA Awards Gala. The collective efforts of local distribution companies (LDCs) across Ontario showcase the unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, responsive service to their communities as we all work towards the electrification of everything.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is a local distribution company responsible for delivering electricity to more than 44,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and surrounding areas.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

