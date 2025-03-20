XPLR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPLR Infrastructure, LP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPLR Infrastructure, LP (“XPLR” or the “Company”) (NYSE:XIFR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR securities between January 26, 2021, and January 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 9, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (2) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into CEPF arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (3) XPLR could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (4) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, buy out the Company's CEPFs; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

