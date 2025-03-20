ThinkCareBelieve: Public Release of the JFK Files

Washington, DC, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on the recent release of an additional 80,000 documents in the JFK Files. The files can be found on the National Archives site at: https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/available-online . In ThinkCareBelieve's article are archive documents from the new batch giving us additional information painting a broader picture of who was involved in the assassination of JFK. The article also shows which entity the CIA did not want disclosed to the public and had to be redacted in all documents, as well as some other interesting details found in the archives. This is just the beginning of the wealth of truth and transparency that is coming to the American People. We are very lucky to be living here during this time.

The Executive Order for the Declassification of these documents and the official Fact Sheet.

