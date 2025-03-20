Dr. Kambiz Aflatoon of New Focus Addiction and Behavioral Health in Cumming, GA, Featured in HelloNation for His Insights on Navigating the Path to Recovery

CUMMING, Ga., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kambiz Aflatoon, a leading expert in addiction recovery and behavioral health, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his compassionate approach to discussing addiction services and guiding individuals toward healing. In the article, Navigating the Path Together: Conversations About Addiction Services , Dr. Aflatoon shares valuable insights on how families and loved ones can foster meaningful conversations about seeking treatment and breaking the cycle of addiction.

With nearly 21 million Americans struggling with addiction, yet only 10% receiving treatment, Dr. Aflatoon emphasizes the urgent need for open and empathetic dialogue when addressing addiction within families. He highlights the importance of approaching loved ones with understanding rather than judgment, reinforcing that addiction is a medical condition rather than a moral failing. His article provides practical steps for initiating these conversations, encouraging active listening, and offering unwavering support.

Dr. Aflatoon also stresses the significance of educating oneself about addiction and available treatment options, making it easier to provide guidance in a non-confrontational manner. By offering reassurance and standing by their side, families can empower their loved ones to take the first step toward recovery with confidence and hope.

His feature in HelloNation serves as a critical resource for those seeking to navigate the complexities of addiction recovery together. Dr. Aflatoon’s expertise and compassionate approach continue to make a profound impact in the field of addiction treatment, helping individuals and their families find the strength to pursue healing.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .





