Mark Kiefer of Kiefer Built Contracting, a Leading Expert in Home Renovation, Featured in HelloNation for Insights on Essential Power Tools for Homeowners

EVANS, Colo., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Kiefer, a highly regarded contractor and the expert behind Kiefer Built Contracting, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his professional insights on empowering homeowners with the right tools. In his article, Empowering Homeowners: The 5 Essential Power Tools for DIY Success , Kiefer shares practical advice on must-have tools that allow homeowners to take on home improvement projects with confidence and ease.

With years of experience in construction and home improvement, Kiefer emphasizes that the right tools can transform an amateur into a capable DIYer. He breaks down five essential power tools that every homeowner should invest in—starting with a cordless drill/driver, a staple for assembling furniture, hanging shelves, and performing household repairs. He also highlights the versatility of a circular saw for making clean, straight cuts, and the importance of a jigsaw for more intricate designs. To ensure a polished finish, Kiefer recommends an orbital sander for smoothing surfaces before painting or staining. Lastly, he stresses the power of an impact driver, a tool that makes quick work of heavy-duty fastening jobs like deck assembly and fence installation.

Beyond recommending tools, Kiefer also encourages homeowners to tackle practical DIY projects, such as building a workbench, refinishing old furniture, or installing floating shelves. His feature in HelloNation is a valuable resource for anyone looking to improve their home without always relying on professional services.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .





