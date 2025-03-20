PDMR Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC), announces the vesting of certain Performance Stock Units (“PSU's”) and Restricted Stock Units ("RSU's") previously awarded to Persons Discharging Material Responsibility ("PDMRs"), resulting in a change to previously disclosed PDMR holdings of Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Company's senior management vested in previously awarded PSUs and RSUs included:

Rusty Hutson, Jr, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Bradley Gray, President and Chief Financial Officer

Benjamin Sullivan, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Hutson's listed awards were solely PSUs, while the awards to Mr. Gray, and Mr. Sullivan included a mix of PSUs and RSUs. The Company provides additional information about its 2022 long-term incentive plan within its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 available on its website.

To settle the awards, the Company will transfer Ordinary Shares (net of customary withholdings, including taxes) from its Employee Benefit Trust (the “EBT”) as set forth in the table below:

Net Award Shares Held Post-Award % of Issued Share Capital Rusty Hutson, Jr 42,007 1,276,141 1.58% Bradley Gray 26,546 192,131 0.24% Benjamin Sullivan 21,902 62,319 0.08%

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rusty Hutson, Jr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company PLC b) LEI 213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bonus award of performance share units constituting a right to acquire Ordinary Shares of 20p each Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance share units units under the Company's equity incentive plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 42,007 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction Aggregated volume N/A single transaction Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bradley Gray 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company PLC b) LEI 213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bonus award of performance share units and restricted stock units constituting a right to acquire Ordinary Shares of 20p each Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance share units units under the Company's equity incentive plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 26,546 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction Aggregated volume N/A single transaction Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



