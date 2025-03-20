PDMR Shareholdings

Birmingham, AL (USA)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC), announces the vesting of certain Performance Stock Units (“PSU's”) and Restricted Stock Units ("RSU's") previously awarded to Persons Discharging Material Responsibility ("PDMRs"), resulting in a change to previously disclosed PDMR holdings of Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Company's senior management vested in previously awarded PSUs and RSUs included:

  • Rusty Hutson, Jr, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Bradley Gray, President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Benjamin Sullivan, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Hutson's listed awards were solely PSUs, while the awards to Mr. Gray, and Mr. Sullivan included a mix of PSUs and RSUs. The Company provides additional information about its 2022 long-term incentive plan within its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 available on its website.

To settle the awards, the Company will transfer Ordinary Shares (net of customary withholdings, including taxes) from its Employee Benefit Trust (the “EBT”) as set forth in the table below:

 Net AwardShares Held Post-Award% of Issued Share Capital
Rusty Hutson, Jr42,0071,276,1411.58%
Bradley Gray26,546192,1310.24%
Benjamin Sullivan21,90262,3190.08%
    

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRusty Hutson, Jr
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCo-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company PLC
b)LEI213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentBonus award of performance share units constituting a right to acquire Ordinary Shares of 20p each
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance share units units under the Company's equity incentive plan
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  £Nil42,007
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
 Aggregated volumeN/A single transaction
 PriceN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction17 March 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue (XOFF)
   


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBradley Gray
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident and Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company PLC
b)LEI213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentBonus award of performance share units and restricted stock units constituting a right to acquire Ordinary Shares of 20p each
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance share units units under the Company's equity incentive plan
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  £Nil26,546
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
 Aggregated volumeN/A single transaction
 PriceN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction17 March 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue (XOFF)
   


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBenjamin Sullivan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company PLC
b)LEI213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentBonus award of performance share units and restricted stock units constituting a right to acquire Ordinary Shares of 20p each
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance share units and restricted stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  £Nil21,902
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
 Aggregated volumeN/A single transaction
 PriceN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction17 March 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue (XOFF)
   