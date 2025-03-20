Press Release

Nokia launches FastMile Gateway 4, enhancing its Wi-Fi 7 enabled FWA portfolio

New, compact 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateway with Wi-Fi 7, designed to deliver seamless 5G speeds throughout the home for an enhanced user experience,

Delivers superior performance enabling Wi-Fi speeds of up to 4Gbps for faster, more reliable connectivity.

Nokia comprehensive FastMile gateway portfolio now includes more FWA options including indoor, outdoor and window mount options to meet operator needs.

20 March 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Nokia today announced the launch of the FastMile Gateway 4, a new compact 5G indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 that enables operators to deliver 5G speeds throughout the home for the ultimate consumer experience.



The new Nokia FastMile 5G gateway features high-gain antennas (up to 8 dBi), and dual-band Wi-Fi 7 in a compact design that can be self-installed by the consumer in the home. With 4 carrier aggregation and up to 300MHz of bandwidth, the 5G gateway conserves radio capacity, improves coverage and maximizes throughput. The 5G Gateway 4 also supports 8RX and 3TX capabilities for improved spectrum efficiency, coverage and greater speeds along with Wi-Fi 7’s multi-link operation (MLO), delivering up to 4Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity in the home. This technology boosts connection speeds by enabling devices to send and receive data simultaneously across multiple frequency bands and channels.

The Gateway 4 is powered by Nokia’s Corteca software, which supports value-added applications embedded in the device, cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization, and Wi-Fi device management based on open industry standards and EasyMesh. To help operators simplify and streamline installation, customers can access a simple, user-friendly mobile app that helps identify the optimal location to install the Nokia FWA gateway.

Nokia’s 5G gateway portfolio now includes four Wi-Fi 7 models scaled to suit the demands of different operators and end users. Nokia's expanded portfolio helps advance 5G FWA services, ensuring operators can easily connect consumers homes at the speed of 5G while connecting within the home with the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology.



“FWA has proven to be a spectacular hit in driving broadband access in the last mile around the world. However, there are numerous end users, many with potentially unique requirements that need servicing. Nokia has the broadest portfolio today, with multiple FastMile gateway products that combine 5G FWA with dual-band WiFi 7 indoors. This, combined with Corteca management software, will help operators cater to multiple segments of demand," said Shiv Putcha, Director for Research and Consulting at GSMA Intelligence.

“Using Fixed Wireless Access to connect end customers to the internet requires more than just one type of device. Our extensive FWA portfolio gives operators access to a wide range of Wi-Fi 7 devices tailored to meet their unique and diverse needs. Our portfolio is even stronger with the addition of the new FastMile Gateway 4, giving operators another power option to deliver fast, reliable FWA broadband to customers – no matter where they live,” said Dirk Verhaegen, General Manager of Broadband Devices at Nokia.

Nokia 5G FWA Gateway 4 details

High Gain Antenna up to 8dBi

Bandwidth aggregation up to 300MHz

Dual-band Wi-Fi 7

