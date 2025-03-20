Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 20 March 2025 at 13:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rolf Grisebach

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sanoma Corporation

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20250319185410_2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transaction date: 2025-03-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11 Unit price: 8.52 EUR

(2): Volume: 54 Unit price: 8.52 EUR

(3): Volume: 231 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

(4): Volume: 48 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

(5): Volume: 49 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

(6): Volume: 57 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

(7): Volume: 43 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

(8): Volume: 48 Unit price: 8.55 EUR

(9): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

(10): Volume: 52 Unit price: 8.54 EUR

(11): Volume: 108 Unit price: 8.55 EUR

(12): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(13): Volume: 51 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(14): Volume: 48 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(15): Volume: 43 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(16): Volume: 38 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(17): Volume: 195 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(18): Volume: 108 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(19): Volume: 110 Unit price: 8.58 EUR

(20): Volume: 45 Unit price: 8.58 EUR

(21): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.58 EUR

(22): Volume: 48 Unit price: 8.58 EUR

(23): Volume: 324 Unit price: 8.58 EUR

(24): Volume: 108 Unit price: 8.58 EUR

(25): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.59 EUR

(26): Volume: 47 Unit price: 8.59 EUR

(27): Volume: 44 Unit price: 8.59 EUR

(28): Volume: 43 Unit price: 8.59 EUR

(29): Volume: 216 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(30): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(31): Volume: 227 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(32): Volume: 4,591 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(32): Volume: 8,787 Volume weighted average price: 8.58902 EUR

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transaction date: 2025-03-18

Venue: CBOE DXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 147 Unit price: 8.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(8): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(9): Volume: 339 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

(10): Volume: 144 Unit price: 8.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 3,003 Volume weighted average price: 8.59706 EUR

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transaction date: 2025-03-18

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 210 Unit price: 8.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 210 Volume weighted average price: 8.58 EUR



