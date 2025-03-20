OTC Markets Group Welcomes QNB Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), the holding company for QNB Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. QNB Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

QNB Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “QNBC.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

David W. Freeman, QNB Corp. Officer, and QNB Bank President and CEO, stated, “As we approach our 150-year anniversary of providing exceptional Community Banking services in Pennsylvania, QNB Corp. is pleased to bring our incredible story to the national OTCQX trading stage. We are confident this move will assist in generating broad investor interest and enhance value for all shareholders.”

Janney Montgomery acted as the company’s corporate broker.

About QNB Corp.

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com