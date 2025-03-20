HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.3.2025 AT 14:00 EET

Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

A total of 207,610 of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares have been transferred without consideration to the Company's key personnel participating in the Performance Share Plan 2022–2024 and Restricted Share Plan 2022–2024.

The directed issue is based on the authorization given by the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2024 and the subsequent decision by the Company's Board of Directors.

After the transfer, Huhtamäki Oyj holds a total of 2,792,075 own treasury shares (2.59% of all shares).



For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7167

