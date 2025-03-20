Trust Wallet Tops Crypto Wallet Downloads for March 2025

Trust Wallet leads global wallet downloads this month, capturing over 35%—more than twice the share of its nearest competitor.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet , the world’s leading self-custody crypto wallet, continues its rapid growth, becoming the most downloaded wallet in March 2025, according to third-party data from Sensor Tower. After capturing 20% of the market share in January, Trust Wallet has now surged to over 35% , reinforcing its position as the go-to platform for secure and seamless Web3 access, and crypto asset management.

What’s Fuelling Trust Wallet’s Growth?

With millions of users worldwide and a fast-growing community, Trust Wallet continues to expand its reach through compelling features, product innovations, and user-centric initiatives. Its recent growth and success points to a relentless focus on usability, innovation, and security. The wallet strikes a balance between onboarding new users and offering advanced tools for experienced users.

Examples of Trust Wallet’s innovations include:

Enhanced user experience (UX): A streamlined interface designed for both newcomers and pros.

MEV Protection: Built-in safeguards to protect users from front-running attacks on crypto swaps. This also helps ensure fair swap pricing.

Support for 100+ blockchains: From Solana, Ethereum, BSC, and Base to Tron and beyond, Trust Wallet provides access to the most active ecosystems in Web3.

Industry-leading security features: A non-custodial approach that gives users full control of their digital assets—no middlemen, no compromises.

Shaping the Future of Web3 wallets: Trust Wallet’s mission is to become a personal companion — supporting users as they navigate Web3, the on-chain economy, and the emerging AI landscape.



Trust Wallet isn’t just growing though—it’s focus is set to reshape the industry. The wallet aims to bridge the gap between Web2 ease-of-use and Web3 autonomy, making decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible than ever and paving the way for mainstream adoption.

Trusted by Millions

As the wallet approaches 200 million total downloads, this latest milestone underscores the growing shift toward self-custody and decentralized finance.

Trust Wallet remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class experiences, with upcoming initiatives designed to further enhance security, usability, and accessibility for crypto users worldwide.

Download Trust Wallet today.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

