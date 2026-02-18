Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto





Cash in Your Pocket, Crypto in Your Wallet. Trust Wallet Brings Nationwide Cash Load Feature to U.S. Users at 15,000 Retail Locations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet, the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet with over 220 million users, today announced the launch of Cash Deposits in the United States, a new feature that allows users to load physical cash and convert into digital assets directly inside their Trust Wallet – without a bank account, debit card, or custodial balance.

Powered by Coinme, a leading enterprise crypto infrastructure platform, Cash Deposits enables users to load cash into a digital wallet at over 15,000 retail locations nationwide and receive stablecoins and other digital assets (BTC, SOL etc) directly into their self-custodial wallet.

With this launch, Trust Wallet removes one of the biggest barriers to participating in the digital economy: access to traditional banking.

“Millions of people in the U.S. earn and live on cash, yet most digital financial tools still assume all have a bank account or card,” said Felix Fan, CEO of Trust Wallet. “Cash Deposits is about meeting these users where they are. If you have cash, you now have a fast, direct way to turn it into digital assets that you fully control – no intermediaries holding your funds, and no reliance on traditional banks.”

Across the United States, millions of people are paid fully or partially in cash, such as gig workers, service workers, and individuals in cash-heavy local economies. For many, opening or maintaining a bank account can be difficult, cards may not be available, and existing cash services can be slow, expensive, or require giving up control of funds.

Cash Deposits removes those barriers. With Trust Wallet, users can now load cash and convert their money to digital assets, enabling them to receive directly into a self-custody wallet they control – unlocking faster payments, easier remittances, and broader access to decentralised and digital finance.

Unlike traditional cash services that rely on banks, cards, or custodial accounts, Cash Deposits enables a direct path from physical cash to a user’s self-custody wallet. Through Coinme’s nationwide retail network, cash is converted into digital assets and delivered straight to the user’s Trust Wallet – without intermediaries holding funds after the transaction is completed.

The supported retail locations are displayed in the Trust Wallet app before users begin, allowing them to view nearby deposit options available through Coinme’s retail network.

“At Coinme, our focus has always been building compliant, nationwide infrastructure that bridges physical cash with digital assets,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. “By powering Trust Wallet’s Cash Deposits feature, we’re enabling that infrastructure to operate seamlessly within a leading self-custody experience, making it simple for users to move from cash to crypto at scale.”

Funds typically arrive within minutes rather than days, giving users faster access to their money while maintaining full control over their assets. Available across 48 U.S. states*, the feature brings national scale to a cash-to-digital experience that has historically been fragmented or inaccessible.

By combining Coinme’s established cash onramp infrastructure with Trust Wallet’s self-custody wallet, the partnership delivers one of the first mainstream, nationwide cash-to-stablecoin experiences within a single app – making digital finance more practical and accessible for everyday users.

*The cash on-ramp is currently available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, excluding New York and Vermont. Stablecoin purchases are available in supported states, excluding Texas.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

For media enquiries, contact:

press@trustwallet.com

About Coinme Crypto-as-a-Service

Founded in 2014, Coinme is a leading licensed and regulated provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform. Coinme enables a fully native and seamless stablecoin and crypto payment experience within partners' web or mobile apps. By integrating with Coinme's simple API suite, SDKs, and widget, partners can quickly deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services natively while leveraging Coinme's robust exchange and compliance infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://coinme.com .

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d65526b-024b-4eed-a61b-75f5654d1c8e