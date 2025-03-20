US Capital Global Closes Global Family Office Summit with High-Profile Investor Gathering in Miami

San Francisco, California, USA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global, a leading global private financial group with a presence across five continents, successfully hosted an exclusive VIP investor cocktail evening on February 19th to mark the conclusion of the 24th Global Family Office Investment Summit in South Florida. The prestigious event, held at the Bentley Residences Showroom in Sunny Isles Beach, welcomed 200 distinguished guests—including family offices, institutional investors, and financial advisors—who collectively represent billions of dollars in global investments.

The investor gathering followed the prestigious 24th Global Family Office Investment Summit, which took place on February 18–19 at the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami. This influential summit convened dignitaries, investors, and business leaders for dynamic discussions on blockchain, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and Miami’s evolving role in technology and sustainability. Notably, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez attended the event, reinforcing the city’s commitment to innovation and investment.

Coinciding with these events, FII PRIORITY Miami 2025 was also held on February 19–21 in Miami Beach, uniting global leaders, investors, and policymakers under the theme “Invest with Purpose.” Building on the legacy of the FII Institute, the summit addressed pressing global challenges such as economic growth, healthcare, and security. Esteemed speakers included Oracle CEO Safra Catz, TikTok CEO Shou Chew, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, among others, driving discussions on sustainable value creation and transformative business models.

Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global, commented, “This vibrant gathering of 200 influential investors, capital allocators, and industry leaders fostered a powerful exchange of ideas and opportunities. The event also featured Emblem Limited, renowned for its exceptional yacht craftsmanship and luxury innovation. It was a confluence of capital, innovation, and influence, bringing together visionaries shaping the future. We look forward to hosting similar events in key financial hubs such as San Francisco, Newport, Philadelphia, New York, London, Dubai, and Singapore, and we warmly invite investors to join us.”

US Capital Global Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Sweeney, will attend upcoming investor events, further strengthening the group’s global engagement with the investment community.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com

