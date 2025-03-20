Yoshiharu Provides Update to Delisting Notice from Nasdaq on Stockholders’ Equity

Company Secures Financing Commitments of $1.9 Million From Multiple Parties

New Capital Positions Yoshiharu to Achieve Stockholders’ Equity Minimum Ahead of Nasdaq Hearing on April 1, 2025

BUENA PARK, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today provided an update regarding the notice of delisting from Nasdaq and its stockholders’ equity.

On February 18, 2025, the Company received a notification letter (the “Letter”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it remains out of compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires that the Company maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000 for continued listing.

The Company disclosed in its Form 8-K filings on Monday, March 17, 2025, private placements with certain investors for an aggregate of 285,600 shares for a purchase price of $714,000, and on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, securities subscription agreements with certain investors for an aggregate of 480,000 warrants for a purchase price of $1,200,000 for commitments totaling $1,914,000.

James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented, “We would like to thank our financing partners and shareholders for their support through these capital commitments and optimism for our continued momentum with the opening of new U.S. locations, partnerships to expand our geographic footprint internationally, and expansion into additional cuisine segments.”

These new capital commitments position the Company to achieve the minimum stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000 for continued listing prior to the Nasdaq appeal hearing scheduled for April 1, 2025.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to: that there can be no assurance that the Company will meet Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) during any compliance period or otherwise in the future, that there can be no assurance that the Company will otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, and that there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or whether the Company can agree to or ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Larry W Holub

Director

MZ North America

YOSH@mzgroup.us

312-261-6412