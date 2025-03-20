Military and Defense Drone Industry Witnessing Exponential Growth as Improved Technology and Products Hit the Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A recent report from Straits Research said that the global military drone market size was valued at USD $21.81 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD $24.25 billion in 2025 to reach USD $56.69 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period (2025-2033). The report said: “A military drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot on board. These drones are equipped with advanced technologies for surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and, in some cases, targeted strikes. Military drones are used extensively in modern warfare for a variety of roles, including combat, surveillance, logistical support, and search-and-rescue missions. The global market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing global demand for enhanced surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance capabilities. As nations recognize the strategic advantages of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in military operations, drones are increasingly deployed in both combat and non-combat roles.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).

Straits Research continued: “Despite the promising growth, there are significant challenges facing the global market, including complex regulatory issues and ethical concerns surrounding the use of autonomous weapons. However, innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), miniaturization, and battery life are expected to open new growth opportunities, enabling more advanced, efficient, and versatile drone capabilities in the near future. The integration of emerging technologies into military drones presents a significant growth opportunity for the market. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, autonomous navigation systems, and advanced sensors are revolutionizing the capabilities of military drones. AI-driven systems, for instance, can enable drones to analyze vast amounts of real-time data, enhancing decision-making and targeting accuracy. Autonomous navigation allows drones to operate with minimal human intervention, improving operational efficiency and reducing the risk to personnel… Moreover, the integration of 5G technology will enable drones to transmit high-definition video feeds in real-time, improving situational awareness for military personnel on the ground. These advancements are transforming military drones into more effective, versatile tools, driving demand across defense sectors globally.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) Announces Chris Miller, Former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Appointed by President Trump, Joins the Draganfly Board of Directors - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is proud to announce that Christopher C. Miller, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

Miller, a seasoned national security expert with decades of experience in defense and intelligence, will help guide Draganfly’s strategic initiatives in the government, defense, and aerospace sectors. His extensive leadership in military operations and national security policy aligns with Draganfly’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, American-made drone technology for critical applications.

"Chris Miller’s experience at the highest levels of defense and national security will be invaluable to Draganfly as we continue to expand our role in government and security operations. His insights and expertise will help continue to position Draganfly as a leader in North American-made drone solutions for defense, law enforcement, and public safety,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Miller served as the Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, overseeing the Department of Defense during a critical transition period. Prior to that, he held senior positions at the National Security Council and Special Operations Command, where he played a key role in shaping U.S. counterterrorism strategies.

"Draganfly is at the forefront of innovation in drone technology, and I’m honored to join the Board at such a pivotal time,” said Chris Miller. “As the demand for secure, American-made drone solutions grows, Draganfly’s commitment to innovation, safety, and strategic partnerships will be essential in supporting national security and defense initiatives. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s success.”

Miller’s appointment strengthens Draganfly’s leadership team as the Company continues to expand its work with government and defense partners. His deep understanding of security, policy, and military operations will help Draganfly further solidify its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving drone and aerospace industries. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://draganfly.com/news/

Other recent developments in the defense/military industries of note include:

Collins Aerospace, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, recently said it is preparing the first shipments of its Airshow™ HD entertainment system integrated into Venue™ smart monitors, providing an all-in-one, standalone in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution for business aviation.

For the first time, business jet customers flying everything from light jets to super midsize and heavy aircraft will have access to Collins' Airshow HD interactive moving maps, streaming entertainment and brilliant 4Kresolutions in a singular hardware solution, without needing to upgrade to a full Venue cabin management system.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company specializing in defense, national security, and global markets, recently announced the groundbreaking of Kratos’ Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF) in Crane, Indiana. This state-of-the-art 68,000-square-foot office, laboratory, integration and test complex will support critical hypersonic vehicle and payload activities and systems for the Multi-Service Advanced Capabilities Hypersonic Testbed (MACH-TB) program. The project demonstrates Kratos’ commitment to advancing hypersonic system payload integration and test capabilities and expanding crucial infrastructure needed to accelerate the time to Mach 5+ flight testing.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said: “The Kratos Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility represents a strategic investment in our Nation’s hypersonic infrastructure, workforce and capabilities. Kratos is committed to achieving, if not exceeding, the MACH-TB program’s primary goals, which include, increasing the cadence of flight tests and to mature and qualify advanced hypersonic technologies. Kratos’ IPIF will provide a vital commercial launch vehicle environmental test and assembly capability to supplement existing DoD and NASA facilities.”

Frequency Electronics, Inc., a leading provider of precision timing and frequency control products, recently announced that Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has recognized Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) as one of its top supplier partners during the company’s Supplier Excellence Awards.

Ken Brown, vice president, enterprise global supply chain, Northrop Grumman, said, “Frequency Electronics has supported Northrop Grumman in delivering technologies that enhance national security for the U.S. and our allies. The high-quality performance, dedication and partnership of our supplier teams drive operational excellence to ensure warfighters have next generation advantages in advanced weapons, aircraft, missile defense and space.”

Recognized for Strategic Excellence, Frequency Electronics is instrumental in supporting Northrop Grumman with delivering innovative and cost-effective military and security solutions to give its customers the advantage in a complex world.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently announced that the global F-35 fleet has surpassed 1 million flight hours, further proof of the program's size and strength in ensuring America's warfighter and those of our allies maintain air dominance around the world.

"Reaching 1 million flight hours is a monumental achievement for the F-35 program. It highlights the unwavering dedication of our pilots, maintainers, industry partners and our international partners and foreign military sales customers," said Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt, Program Executive Officer for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office. "This milestone is not just a testament to the F-35's unmatched capability, but also to the resilience and commitment of everyone involved in this program. As we continue to expand the fleet and advance the F-35's capabilities, we are ensuring the warfighters of today and tomorrow have the most advanced, reliable, and effective tool to protect our nations."

