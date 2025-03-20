PeopleOne Health Launches Free, Targeted Programs to Combat Chronic Disease

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a leader in value-based primary care, today announced the launch of its Chronic Condition Pathways , a series of free programs designed to prevent and manage chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Chronic conditions affect nearly two-thirds of Americans and drive $3.6 trillion in healthcare costs annually. Rooted in the latest clinical research, PeopleOne Health’s team-based pathways bring together an extended care team to provide personalized support, expert guidance, and sustainable strategies to help members take control of their health. Each pathway focuses on a key area of chronic disease:

Cardiovascular Health (Launched February): Individualized care for high blood pressure and cholesterol, with expert-led coaching and actionable steps to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Weight Management (Launching March): A science-backed approach to sustainable weight loss and obesity prevention, lowering the risk of diabetes and related conditions while boosting energy and overall well-being.

Diabetes Care (Launching April): A dedicated care team—including a pharmacist, dietitian, and health coach—provides medication management, nutrition support, and long-term disease prevention to help members live healthier, more independent lives.



“Chronic conditions don’t just impact individuals—they affect families, workplaces, and entire communities,” said Dr. Suzanne Morgan , Chief Medical Officer at PeopleOne Health. “Our new pathways take a proactive, personalized approach, ensuring every member gets the holistic care they need for better long-term health.”

The pathways offer evidence-based, physician-led care tailored to each member’s current health status, lifestyle, and future wellness goals. By integrating expert-guided treatment, proactive condition monitoring, and motivation-driven support, complications from chronic conditions can be prevented before they arise, leading to better long-term health with fewer side effects. Members can also access a variety of resources, including nutrition tips and success stories on PeopleOne Health’s mobile app, empowering them to play an active role in managing their health.

“At PeopleOne Health, we're not just treating symptoms—we're investing in our patients’ overall wellness,” said Jordan Taradash , co-founder and CEO of PeopleOne Health. “These pathways embody our commitment to value-based medicine, where reducing the burden of chronic conditions directly translates to significant cost savings and improved quality of life for employers and members.”

PeopleOne Health partners with leading employers nationwide, including Putnam County Government, Orange County Public Schools, and Jennmar, to deliver high-quality preventive care. Its employer-funded, value-based model improves health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs by up to 30% by eliminating co-pays and deductibles.

Current members can speak with their primary care provider to see if a pathway is right for them. Non-members can enroll today and take the first step toward better health. Employers interested in learning how PeopleOne Health can benefit their workforce can request a free cost analysis.

For more information on PeopleOne Health’s Chronic Condition Pathways, please click here .

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .